Sister Wives: Paedon Brown says dad Kody Brown ‘found the woman he loves’ in fourth wife Robyn

Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon Brown opened up about his fluctuating relationship with his dad and Kody’s marriage to Robyn Brown.

Paedon has made headlines lately for speaking out about his family amid his parents’ split.

The 23-year-old has shown Sister Wives fans that he’s a level-headed, well-adjusted young man who gives fair opinions on the state of his family.

Recently, Paedon spoke with Us Weekly about his “up and down” relationship with his dad Kody.

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown says dad Kody has ‘always fluctuated’

“Dad’s relationship has always [had] ups and downs with all of us,” Paedon told the outlet of himself and his 17 siblings. “There are times when he’s the absolute best [and] there are times when he’s the absolute worst. He’s always fluctuated, and people’s opinions of him have fluctuated.”

Paedon, a former member of the National Guard, moved to St. George, Utah shortly before the rest of the family relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada to Flagstaff, Arizona. Since he lives nearly 300 miles from his dad and most of his siblings, it makes sense that he doesn’t see them often.

Because Kody lives closer to some of Paedon’s younger siblings, they’ve developed a closer relationship. But Paedon said it doesn’t bother him and that he’s “not really” jealous of their bonds.

“It’s what it is. I don’t live there,” Paedon shared. “So, of course, I’m not nearly as close with him as they are. That makes sense.”

Kody shares 18 kids between his three wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn and his one ex-wife Christine. Kody and his first wife Meri share one daughter, Mariah, 26. Kody and his second wife Janelle share Logan, 27, Madison, 26, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 17.

Kody and his third, now ex, wife share six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Kody and his fourth wife Robyn share five children. Dayton, 22, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 16, are Robyn’s children from her previous marriage whom Kody legally adopted in 2015. She and Kody share two biological children, Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 5.

Paedon’s opinion on Kody and Robyn’s marriage, his parents’ decision to split

When it comes to Paedon’s dad’s relationship with his often-rumored “favorite” wife Robyn, Paedon said his dad and Robyn are meant for each other.

“Dad found the woman he loves. Robyn found the man she loves,” Paedon said. “Robyn found someone who wants to take care of her children. Yeah, I mean, I’m not super stoked about everything because you can’t be stoked about everything with everyone, but no, I don’t hold grudges against them for them finding love. And for [her kids] finding an amazing dad.”

As far as Paedon’s feelings on his parents’ splitting, he’s glad they did what was best for them.

“I was supportive of their decision,” Paedon told Us Weekly. “It wasn’t [my] mom telling me for years, ‘I’m gonna leave him. I’m gonna leave him. I’m gonna leave him,’ and then eventually she did.”

“And it wasn’t him saying, ‘I’m gonna leave her. I’m gonna leave her. I’m gonna leave her,’ for years. It was [just that] they made the decision [and] they made it happen,” Paedon continued. “They worked it out, then they told other people, and I was very happy that that’s how it worked.”

