Sister Wives: Paedon Brown mocks Robyn Brown with t-shirt supporting mom Christine

Paedon Brown poked fun at his mom Christine’s comment about Kody and Robyn Brown’s nanny. Pic credit: @paedonbrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown had some fun with his fans as he mocked his dad Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn, with a t-shirt supporting his mom Christine’s now-famous quote.

As Sister Wives fans will remember during Season 16, Kody Brown’s now-ex-wife Christine Brown took issue with him and Robyn hiring themselves a nanny, especially amid the pandemic and Kody’s strict rules.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine garnered plenty of support and possibly coined the best quote ever on Sister Wives when she asked during one of her confessionals, “What does the nanny do?!”

Sister Wives viewers were just as shocked to hear that Kody and Robyn hired a nanny, especially with Kody being so strict with his pandemic rules.

Did Paedon Brown throw shade at Robyn Brown in latest video?

Now, Kody and Christine’s son Paedon is having a little bit of fun with his mom’s quote that went viral on social media and took to TikTok to share a video.

Paedon took to the video-sharing app on Wednesday to record a video that he captioned with a slew of hashtags in response to a fan who sent him a package in the mail.

“So, I got this package in the mail,” Paedon began his video as he slowly panned the camera towards his t-shirt, showing that it read, “What. Does. The nanny. Do?”

Paedon continued, “And it doesn’t matter… the package isn’t super important, but it’s kinda just like… kinda funny? I don’t know, yeah. Wouldn’t you know? What? You know?”

Paedon’s followers on TikTok loved the video and its humor, which received over 77,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments.

The 23-year-old Sister Wives star started off the comments with his own, letting his fans know that Christine wants a t-shirt now too.

Paedon’s comment to his followers read, “Mom loves the shirt and wants mine now.”

Pic credit: @paedonbrown/TikTok

Sister Wives fans show support for Paedon and Christine Brown

Paedon’s TikTok followers showed him some love in the comments as well.

One commented, “You need to video your mom Christine’s reaction to the shirt lol.”

Pic credit: @paedonbrown/TikTok

Another fan wondered how Robyn felt after watching the video and wrote, “Robyn watching this 👁 👄 👁.”

“Christine’s delivery of those words was one of my favorite moments of the show!” voiced another fan who shared many Sister Wives’ viewers’ sentiments about Christine’s now-famous line.

Christine questioning why Kody and Robyn hired a nanny seemed valid to most Sister Wives viewers. Kody went long periods without seeing some of his wives and children due to his COVID-19 protocols.

Robyn, however, felt that Kody’s strict rules were justified and went along with them, much to his delight. After their nanny “ironically” exposed the family after testing positive for COVID-19, Robyn validated Kody’s protocols.

Last season Robyn said, “This just validates Kody, that you know, maybe getting together is a little bit too much of a risk.”

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine has since moved on from her plural marriage to Kody and is living her best life in Utah alongside her children and granddaughter.

Part three of Sister Wives airs this Sunday, February 20, at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.