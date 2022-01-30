Sister Wives: One on One spoiler: Meri Brown is hopeful Kody will come full circle, ‘doesn’t want to’ leave

Meri Brown continued to hold out hope that Kody will come full circle and welcome her romantically again. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is still holding onto hope that her estranged husband Kody Brown will rekindle their romantic relationship.

During part one of Sister Wives: One on One, Meri sat down with host Sukanya Krishnan to answer some heavy-hitting questions.

Of course, the topic of Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage (or lack thereof) came to light, as Sukanya played clips from Meri and Kody’s 30th anniversary celebration last season.

After the clip played, Sukanya asked Meri where she is in her relationship with Kody.

Sister Wives: One on One: Meri Brown explains where her relationship is with Kody Brown

“I mean, from where I am, like, it’s been like 31 years now that, you know, we’ve been married,” Meri said. “And you know, I’m still committed.”

Meri continued, “I’ve made my choice, I’m still here, and I do still have hope.”

When Sukanya asked Meri if she felt there was a “future” for her and Kody in “full fellowship” as a married couple, Meri expressed that she was hopeful.

“I want there to be,” Meri shared, before Sukanya noted that their marriage hasn’t been in a place of full fellowship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sukanya curiously asked Meri, “What keeps you emotionally invested in this relationship?”

“Because I love him,” Meri said. “Because when I pray, when I meditate, because I have, you know, I believe in a God and when I pray, and I’m like, ‘Okay, guide me, what am I supposed to be doing with my life,’ it is… I just feel peace when I think about staying in the family because that’s what I want, that’s what I know is right for me.”

Kody Brown isn’t budging when it comes to withholding intimacy from Meri

Next, Kody spoke with Sukanya about his relationship with Meri and just as Meri has stood firm that she’s not going anywhere, Kody reaffirmed that he’ll never have an intimate relationship with his first wife ever again.

Kody told Sukanya of his relationship with Meri, “It’s like she is still part of the family… the larger family. But I’m not ever gonna be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not gonna go through that emotional torture ever again.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kody admitted that he doesn’t feel “safe” with Meri, never will, and said that “intimacy is just damage.”

To Sister Wives viewers, it looks as though nothing is going to change in Kody and Meri’s marriage any time soon – if at all – but Meri isn’t letting that stop her from holding out hope.

Part one of Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, January 30 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.