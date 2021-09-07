Sister Wives’ net worth: How much do Kody Brown and his four wives earn?

How much do Kody Brown and his four wives earn on Sister Wives? Pic credit: TLC

How much are Kody Brown and his four wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn worth? Here’s a breakdown of how the Sister Wives stars earn money and their net worth.

Perhaps the most famous polygamists on reality TV, Kody, his four wives, and their 18 children, have been sharing their lives with audiences since 2010.

Giving viewers an insider’s look at living plural marriage, Kody and his wives have collectively partnered together, as well as branched off individually, to earn income.

Aside from filming for Sister Wives on TLC, Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn all have their own side hustles that earn them salaries.

Meri Brown’s earnings

Most Sister Wives fans are aware that Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, runs a bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

The inn has belonged to her family for years and was once the home of her great-great-grandparents. Meri financed the property on her own after receiving some backlash from Kody and the other wives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since then, Meri’s bed and breakfast has thrived, proving Kody wrong. Additionally, Meri is a successful LuLaRoe brand ambassador, selling women’s clothing online, and even dabbled in selling faux mink eyelashes.

Janelle Brown’s earnings

Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, is a Certified Health Coach with a business called Strive with Janelle, where she offers accountability and life coaching for a fee.

Janelle has also recently partnered with her and Kody’s daughter, Maddie Brown, in selling Plexus, a powdered weight loss supplement. She also uses the Cameo app to record personalized videos for fans, earning her extra income.

It’s unclear if she’s still practicing in Flagstaff, Arizona, but Janelle obtained her real estate license while the family was living in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christine Brown’s earnings

It was reported in the spring of 2020 that Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, opened a legal business called CBrown Quest, LLC, which she registered with the Arizona Corporation Commission. The business description is listed as “any legal purpose,” per The Sun.

Christine also sells LuLaRoe clothing, like her sister wife Meri, and her daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron. Christine also provides Cameos to fans as a paid gig.

Robyn Brown’s earnings

Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, was once at the helm of the family’s jewelry business, My Sisterwife’s Closet. However, the website has been down since 2019 with a message that reads, “WE’LL BE BACK SOON! We are busy updating the store for you. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed!”

Kody helped launch the online boutique, with Robyn being the one who coined the business concept, although it was a collaborative effort by all four wives.

Kody Brown’s earnings and the family’s net worth

Kody hasn’t mentioned being in the workforce since the early days of Sister Wives when he revealed that he was in sales. Earlier this year, Kody announced that he had joined Janelle and Christine on Cameo, recording personalized videos for fans to earn income.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kody has an estimated net worth of $800,000, with wife Meri’s net worth estimated at $400,000, Janelle at $400,000, Christine at $400,000, and Robyn coming in at $600,000.

Then there’s the income the Browns earn solely from their appearance on Sister Wives.

It’s been reported that TLC spends between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode and that the cast members each earn about 10% of the per-episode allotment, adding up to about $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.

Are the Browns facing financial challenges?

With a total net worth of $2.6 million, it seems that the Brown family should be sitting pretty, financially speaking. However, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody and his wife Robyn are behind on two tax bills and owe $1,058.31 on their Flagstaff home.

Kody and his wives purchased approximately 12 acres of land on Coyote Pass for a total of $820,000 in Flagstaff, Arizona when they relocated there from Las Vegas, Nevada in 2018.

However, Kody revealed during an episode last season on Sister Wives that he and his wives weren’t in the position to start building on Coyote Pass, citing financial issues.

With 18 children, four separate homes, and all the expenses that come with such a large family, it’s easy to see how the Browns’ income can be eaten up pretty quickly.

Now, Janelle is living in an RV on their property after being forced out of her rental. Christine recently listed her Flagstaff home for sale. Meri splits her time between Flagstaff and the B&B in Utah. And Robyn has been lying low with Kody and their kids since the last season of Sister Wives ended.

With news of Sister Wives returning for a new season in November, viewers can look forward to Kody and his wives finally taking the first step in building on their property. Part of Kody Brown’s plan is to earn rental income on Coyote Pass, potentially further adding to the family’s net worth.

Sister Wives returns on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery Plus.