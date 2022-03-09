Sister Wives: Mykelti Padron’s daughter Avalon walking independently ahead of first birthday – see the video

Kody and Christine Brown’s granddaughter Avalon is walking independently. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown-Padron’s daughter Avalon showed off her newest skill, walking independently, ahead of her first birthday.

Mykelti is fifth in the birth order of the 18 Brown siblings and the second eldest child of Kody and Christine Brown.

The 25-year-old Utah resident and her husband Tony Padron welcomed their daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, in April 2021, as Monsters & Critics previously reported.

Mykelti loves to keep her social media followers in the loop when it comes to Avalon and how she’s growing. The adorable blonde-haired, blue-eyed baby recently impressed her parents by walking independently and Mykelti was sure to document it for her fans.

Kody and Christine Brown’s granddaughter Avalon is walking – see the video

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mykelti shared a video that she captioned, “My baby girl Miss Avalon is amazing and walking.”

In the video, Mykelti’s husband Tony held Avalon on his lap as they sat at his computer desk. Tony put Avalon’s feet on the floor while Mykelti encouraged her daughter to walk towards her, telling her, “Come here, baby girl!”

“Avalon, come to mama!” Mykelti excitedly continued to tell her. “Come to mama!”

Tony was a bit hesitant to let go of Avalon’s arms, but with Mykelti’s urging, he did and Miss Avalon proved that she is already becoming an independent little lady.

When Tony let go of Avalon’s arms, she took three steps, without assistance, towards her mom, who was clearly thrilled.

“Come on gorgeous, you’re so amazing!” Mykelti told Avalon before the adorable youngster hit the ground bottom-first. “Oh, so close!” Tony said in the background as Avalon hit the floor.

Will Avalon’s birth be featured next season on Sister Wives?

Mykelti’s pregnancy was featured during Season 16 of Sister Wives. Mykelti and Tony’s gender reveal was held in the back yard of Mykelti’s mom Christine Brown’s former home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Mykelti prepared a substance called “elephant toothpaste” that was supposed to gently foam over and reveal either pink for a girl or blue for a boy. Apparently, Mykelti didn’t quite get the recipe right, though, and the mixture exploded into a neutral, tan color that confused the family.

Luckily, Oma Christine was on standby, wearing a pink t-shirt under her jacket and holding a sign reading, “It’s a girl!”

Last year, Mykelti hinted that Avalon’s home birth would be featured on Sister Wives. Since her pregnancy was part of Season 16’s storyline, it’s possible that Sister Wives fans will get to see Mykelti’s birth next season.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. New episodes of Cooking with Just Christine air every Sunday on TLC.com.