Sister Wives: Mykelti lauds dad Kody Brown and fourth wife Robyn’s relationship with her daughter Avalon

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has been involved in his granddaughter Avalon’s life and his daughter Mykelti is happy they can “foster” their relationship.

Between his current three wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn and his ex-wife Christine, Kody has 18 children, 15 of them his biological offspring.

Kody and Christine share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron welcomed Kody and Christine’s first grandchild, Avalon Asa Padron, in April 2021.

Christine is currently living in Utah near Mykelti and the rest of her and Kody’s children and their granddaughter, Avalon. However, Kody is a nearly 500-mile drive from Mykelti, Tony, and Avalon. Mykelti says her dad has been a familiar figure in little Avalon’s life, despite the distance.

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti touts dad’s relationship with granddaughter Avalon

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Mykelti shared a carousel of photos of Avalon, Kody, Robyn, and their kids. In the caption, she explained the relationship bonds they’ve been able to form, although living far away from each other.

“When Miss Avalon was a few weeks old my dad, Robyn and Breanna & Aurora were able to come meet her and stay with us for a few days. Since that awesome bonding experience we’ve been able to see each other and continue to have Avalon get to know them all every few months,” her caption began.

“It’s amazing to watch my siblings and parents love on my daughter. So happy we’ve been able to continue to strengthen and foster our relationships together,” Mykelti concluded her caption.

Among the photos Mykelti shared was one of Robyn, along with her and Kody’s two biological children, Solomon and Ariella, playing with Avalon. In another pic, they blew bubbles outside.

Robyn could be seen holding Avalon as a newborn in a peaceful, makeup-free snap and they shared a laugh in another. Kody posed while holding his granddaughter for one of the adorable pics in the slide.

Mykelti’s Instagram followers took to the comments where (surprisingly) most of the comments were positive and encouraging.

Sister Wives fans love seeing Kody, Robyn, and Avalon’s relationship forming

“Lovely to see these photos, family is so important!” wrote one of Mykelti’s followers.

Another comment read, “Miss Avalon is precious! So glad she is surrounded by all this love! ❤”

“That’s a great photo of your dad with Avalon ☺,” penned another fan who enjoyed seeing the photo of Kody and his granddaughter.

Another comment commended their efforts to keep the family together: “The pictures are so cute!!! It’s absolutely lovely to see the love around Avalon from the [whole] family! ❤❤❤”

Kody and Robyn receive their fair share of backlash from Sister Wives viewers and critics, but it looks as though Mykelti’s fanbase, at least, just wants to see everyone happy.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.