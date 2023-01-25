Sister Wives: Mykelti Brown speaks out amid Meri Brown abuse allegations: ‘She will never be part of my life’

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has found herself on the receiving end of plenty of criticism in recent weeks.

Mykelti Brown is the latest of Kody Brown’s children to speak out about Meri Brown’s alleged abusive behavior.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody and Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, accused Meri of being abusive towards him and some of his siblings during their childhoods.

Although Paedon didn’t explicitly state that Meri was physically abusive, he strongly implied it. Then, Paedon’s sister, Gwendlyn Brown, chimed in and admitted that Meri was “rude and scary” and even got physical with her and Paedon’s sister, Mykelti.

Now, Mykelti is speaking out, and during what we believe to be a recent live video on her Patreon, she revealed that she doesn’t want to be a part of her or her children’s lives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mykelti read notes from her phone as she spoke to her listeners. The mom of three began by telling her audience that she was speaking on her own experiences with Meri, noting that she didn’t want to “discount” her siblings’ experiences.

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti speaks on Meri Brown’s ‘abusive’ behavior

Although Mykelti admitted that she doesn’t remember Meri ever becoming physically abusive toward herself, she said she was “very emotionally and verbally abusive” to her and her siblings when they were younger.

Mykelti said that once she and her siblings got older, Meri “stopped” because they were “able to fight back.” She felt as though she got the brunt of Meri’s abuse and shared that her siblings agree that Meri treated her the worst.

Because Mykelti and Meri both sell LuLaRoe for a living, they are forced to cross each other’s paths from time to time, but only in a “cordial” business setting.

Mykelti Brown: Meri will ‘never be part of my life’

That’s when Mykelti revealed that Meri will never be a part of her or her family’s lives.

“She is not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband’s or my kids’ lives because of the, uh, trauma that I’ve experienced as a child growing up.”

Mykelti added that she doesn’t find Meri to be a “terrible” person but noted that she’s also “not necessarily a nice person” either.

“I hope she can find love and happiness in the future. I wish her the best, honestly,” Mykelti said, adding that she’s glad that Meri and Kody decided to terminate their marriage so they can move forward.

She ended her video by expressing that she hopes Meri can find happiness again so that it helps her “become a nicer person.”

In another recent Patreon video, Mykelti told her followers that she blamed Meri for “giving up” on her dad during their marriage when she decided to cheat when she had an online affair with Jackie Overton, a female catfish who posed as a male named Sam Cooper.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown teases ‘so much more’ to the story

Meanwhile, Meri has continued to ignore the allegations made against her. She is still active on Instagram but did tease that she has some ammunition of her own.

Meri has told her followers on more than one occasion that there is “so much more” to her story, insinuating that she’ll be sharing a tell-all of her own. Sister Wives fans are anxiously awaiting to hear Meri’s version of events, so stay tuned.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.