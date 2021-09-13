Sister Wives: Mykelti Brown-Padron fires back at critics who slam her for selling LuLaRoe, calling it a ‘cult’

Mykelti Brown-Padron fired back at trolls who criticized her for working for LuLaRoe. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown-Padron clapped back at critics who pressed her about working for LuLaRoe.

Mykelti is one of several Sister Wives stars to sell LuLaRoe clothing over the years, including her mom Christine Brown, as well as Kody Brown’s first wife, Meri Brown.

The 25-year-old new mom sells LuLaRoe in her private group on Facebook, Mykeltis Whimsical Boutique, and has for three years now.

In the “about” section of Mykelti’s LuLaRoe Facebook page, the description reads, “Fashion Retailer with LuLaRoe where we cater to everyone’s needs and help all in their fun adventure through clothing and apparel. Plus you’ll look darn good with a boost in your confidence[.]”

Mykelti Brown-Padron promotes LuLaRoe on Instagram

Mykelti took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 13 to share a selfie, donning some LuLaRoe attire (obviously), and captioned the pic, “Ready for the next adventure this crazy life has for us. I feel like it’s finally calmed down.”

“The stress, the new baby, the new move, everything. It’s chill. But that also means in two seconds it’s going to be crazy all over again. I’ll just enjoy the fresh breath for now.”

Mykelti also used the hashtag #lularoeretailer, which got some of her followers talking, who had recently watched a four-part Amazon documentary called LuLaRich.

The documentary delves into the inner workings of the multi-level marketing company, seemingly exposing LuLaRoe as a cult-like pyramid scheme that has caused its employees to lose thousands of dollars.

Mykelti’s followers call LuLaRoe a ‘cult,’ she fires back

Many of Mykelti’s followers took to her comments section to bring up the LuLaRich documentary and question why the Sister Wives star is involved with such a business.

“Watch LulaRich on Amazon #itsacult,” wrote one of Mykelti’s followers on the post.

Mykelti responded and had plenty to say.

“@shesbakedonaprofessionallevel I’d like to address something. They filmed hundreds of hours of people’s experiences with LLR and they edited as much as possible to show case drama.”

“A lot isn’t said. A lot is taken out of context. I speak from personal experience on the matter,” Mykelti replied.

Mykelti added a second comment on the thread and wrote, “@shesbakedonaprofessionallevel This is not what it’s like at all. They don’t “target” I’ve been here for three years selling it.”

Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

“And all this “new” information was old info when I joined. They don’t lure women in. They’re up front and honest about it all,” Mykelti concluded her comment.

Another one of Mykelti’s followers commented on her post, “How do you feel about how many people your company destroyed financially?”

Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

The TLC star replied, “First off it’s not “my company” second off everyone who joined was told what they needed to do to succeed. It’s not LLRs fault that people didn’t want to spend the time to “work” their business and they wanted an “easy money” solution.”

Mykelti continued, “So I feel great because the drama on that documentary is old drama and I’ve never been lied to about it and I’ve never lied about information.”

Many more of Mykelti’s followers shared similar sentiments in the comments, and she didn’t hold back from defending LuLaRoe and shooting down the LuLaRich documentary.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Mykelti, her husband Tony, and their daughter Avalon Asa recently relocated to northern Utah in the city of Lehi, the same city where the Brown family was living when Sister Wives first premiered.

The rest of the Brown family will be returning to Sister Wives for an all-new season in November, and it is possible viewers will get to see Mykelti return to the show.

Mykelti hinted earlier this year that her home birth with daughter Avalon would be filmed and featured on a future episode of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives returns on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery Plus.