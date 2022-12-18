Sister Wives: Meri Brown’s catfish claims Kody Brown was ‘abusive,’ asks critics to ‘leave Meri alone’

Meri’s catfish is speaking about their online affair. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Longtime Sister Wives fans will remember Meri Brown’s infamous catfishing scandal that rocked the Brown family.

Meri’s online affair with a woman named Jackie Overton posing as a man named Sam Cooper caused bad blood between her, Kody Brown, and the rest of his wives, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Since the affair, Meri and Kody’s marriage has never been the same.

Recently, Overton took to Twitter to clear the air on a few things pertaining to their affair.

In a series of tweets, Overton told her followers that there was never a catfishing incident, instead that she and Meri engaged in an affair.

“There was no catfish,” she tweeted. “Meri lied to cover up the affair.”

Pic credit: @notbatmanyet/Twitter

Meri Brown’s catfish claims Kody Brown was ‘abusive’

In another tweet from the same day, Overton shared that the Executive Producer of Sister Wives, Amy Doyle, started following her on Twitter in 2015. According to Overton, when Meri found out about it, she “freaked out,” and abiding by Meri’s demand to unfollow Doyle, Overton obliged.

Pic credit: @notbatmanyet/Twitter

Overton claimed that Meri “floated the idea” of them doing a Sister Wives spinoff show, something Overton said she turned down.

Meri’s former flame then alleged that she spilled some tea about Kody Brown’s behavior, accusing him of being “abusive.” Overton told her followers that Meri admitted Kody “yells & screams” and said she heard him engaging in such behavior once during a phone call.

According to Overton, Meri wanted to be with her because she showed her “love and respect.”

Pic credit: @notbatmanyet/Twitter

In another tweet, shared on Reddit as seen below, Overton wrote in response to being contacted by the tabloids, “Once upon a time we fell in love and we were happy together. We laughed until we didn’t. I know she will find a new guy and be happy. Leave her alone.”

Meri speaks on catfishing incident during Season 17 Sister Wives episode

Meri’s catfishing incident was brushed under the rug on Sister Wives until an earlier episode this season. Meri introduced her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, who she touted as someone she turned to during the online affair.

“She was the one person that I could 100% trust during the whole catfishing situation … she really earned my trust during that time,” Meri said of Jenn during a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

Thank you for the DMs telling me you wish @MeriBrown1 would leave him or I need to go get her. No. I’m happy, I’m sure she’s happy. That’s life. @realkodybrown made his decisions based on the voicemails, the book, the photos. The real truth is Im real.https://t.co/OliS4TatC9 https://t.co/8hC1iBvUwD — Sam (@notbatmanyet) October 23, 2022

Meri’s shocking catfishing scandal was seemingly the beginning of the end of her 32-year-long marriage to Kody. In recent seasons of Sister Wives, viewers have watched their estranged marriage unfold.

Most recently, Kody decided that he no longer considers himself married to Meri, his first wife. Despite his resistance, Meri continues to hold out hope that Kody will one day be willing to reconcile their marriage.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.