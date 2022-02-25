Sister Wives: Meri Brown was ‘praying’ for Christine and Kody, didn’t realize how serious their issues were

Meri Brown opened up about her communication with Christine Brown in a deleted scene from the tell-all. Pic credit: TLC

In a bonus scene from Sister Wives: One on One, Meri Brown opened up about her communication with her former sister wife, Christine Brown.

During the Sister Wives tell-all, viewers were reminded of the scene from last season when Christine infamously stormed away and claimed, “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore!”

When Meri stepped in and reminded Christine to “look at the mountains,” she figured her sister wife was just having a tough day. Little did she realize that marked the beginning of the end of Christine’s marriage to Kody Brown.

Meri discussed that moment with Sister Wives: One on One host Sukanya (Suki) Krishnan in a newly released bonus scene on TLC’s official Instagram (which you can watch below).

Sister Wives: One on One deleted scene: Meri Brown thought Christine and Kody were just having a bump in the road

According to Meri, she tried to follow up with Christine after their “look at the mountains” moment. “I tried to, um, and it was from about that point on that she was not very open to me.”

“And I started, um, realizing that she just wasn’t open to communication with me and I just hoped that, you know, that things were getting better,” Meri told Suki. “Because I understand the rollercoaster in a relationship. I really understand that.”

Meri told Suki that she was praying that Christine and Kody were just having a rollercoaster moment in their marriage at that time. “I just was praying for her and hoping that’s where they were in their relationship.” Meri shared.

However, Christine admitted that seeing Meri’s struggling marriage with Kody helped her realize that wasn’t what she wanted for herself, ultimately driving her decision to split from Kody.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meri is focused on the ‘value’ of the family, but was Christine?

Suki asked Meri if she felt Christine lacked the “strength” that Meri had to stay in a marriage with Kody, despite not being completely fulfilled as a spouse.

“I don’t know,” Meri replied with a befuddled expression. She added, “I also know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there’s value to that. There’s value to this family we’ve created.”

When Suki asked Meri if she felt Christine maybe didn’t see the value in the family, Meri explained, “I felt like she was just really having a hard day. Let’s go maybe try and see the angels singing, but she was like, ‘No, I don’t want to.'”

It appears that Meri – along with Kody, Janelle, and Robyn – didn’t realize that Christine’s hints and complaints meant that she would really go through with leaving Kody after 27 years of spiritual marriage and six biological kids together.

During Season 16, Kody even admitted to calling Christine’s bluff about leaving him and moving back to Utah. But Sister Wives fans had a feeling that Christine’s actions meant she was serious, and many saw the split coming, unlike Kody and his other wives.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.