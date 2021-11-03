Sister Wives: Meri Brown to announce split after Christine Brown leaves Kody, insider says

Meri will be the next wife to leave Kody, according to a source. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown will be the next wife to leave husband Kody Brown, according to a source.

After news broke that Christine Brown left Kody and their three wives after 27 years of marriage, an insider says Meri Brown is next.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody announced and confirmed that Christine left him after speculation that she started a new life in Utah.

Shortly after his announcement, Christine also confirmed the split on her Instagram Feed.

Sister Wives fans weren’t exactly shocked to find out Christine left, and many reacted with happiness for Christine as she begins her new life.

Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown have ‘zero relationship’

Now, a source has told Us Weekly that Meri will be following in Christine’s footsteps very soon.

Meri has become “has become very independent” these days, according to the insider.

According to the source, Meri and Kody only stay together for the sake of their show, Sister Wives.

“She and Kody have had zero relationship — it’s all fake,” the insider revealed. “They’re together for TV, essentially.”

This wouldn’t come as a shock to Sister Wives viewers who watched Kody and Meri’s marriage collapse last season, prompting Sister Wives fans to urge Meri to leave.

The source also said that Meri spends a lot of time with her and Kody’s daughter, Mariah, and the other 17 kids in the family.

“Meri spends a lot of time with her kids and goes wherever they go,” the source claimed.

Meri recently told her fans that she considers all 18 of Kody’s children her own, although only one (Mariah) is her biological child.

The 50-year-old TLC star often spends time with the youngest kids in the family, Solomon and Ariella, whose biological mother is Robyn Brown.

Meri Brown to publicly announce split from Kody, says source

The source also told Us Weekly that Meri is going to announce her split from Kody soon and that she’s already playing the field.

“Publicly, Meri will be the next one to split from Kody. She’s already been out with other men publicly,” the insider divulged.

Christine leaving Kody could have been the impetus Meri needed to do the same.

“Now that’s Christine’s gone, it might be something that’s able to happen without the contract ending,” the source added.

Meri and Kody legally wed in 1990 and the two lived as a monogamous couple for three years until Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, entered the family.

A year later, wife number three, Christine Brown, would join the family. Robyn Brown, wife number four, didn’t join the family until 16 years later, in 2010.

Robyn brought three children from a previous marriage to the family, so legally, Kody divorced Meri so that he could then marry Robyn. Until that point, Kody’s only legal wife was Meri — the rest were spiritual. Currently, Robyn is Kody’s only legal wife.

Sister Wives returns on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.