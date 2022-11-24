News Sister Wives: Meri Brown says mean people ‘come at her’ amid news of Christine and Kody’s split

Meri says that since Christine and Kody’s split went public, she’s been affected negatively. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram In the Sunday, November 27 episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown reveals that “mean” people have “come at her” amid Kody and Christine Brown’s split. Christine and Kody’s split became public knowledge in November 2021 after the former plural spouses announced the news on Instagram.

Now, their split is playing out this season on Sister Wives, and according to Meri, the news has spread fast, and it’s affected her negatively.

This article contains spoilers from the Sunday, November 27 episode of Sister Wives.

“As the news about Christine leaving has been more public, and has spread, more and more people know about it,” Meri confesses, adding, “It shocks me how mean people are.”

According to Meri, her critics question why she can’t be “strong” like Christine and ask why she doesn’t leave Kody too.

“It frustrates me, because you know what, Christine has her own value regardless of Kody,” Meri continues. “I have my own value regardless of Kody.”

The relationship Meri and Kody currently share is one void of affection – in fact, Kody admitted this season that if Meri were to leave him for someone else, he wouldn’t put up a fight.

But still, Meri continues to stand firm in her belief that she belongs with Kody and the rest of their polygamous family.

Meri continues to stick by Kody’s side despite his lack of affection

Sister Wives fans have long called for Meri to leave Kody behind and find happiness. Also, they continue to slam Kody’s first wife for staying with him despite their estranged marriage.

Some of Meri’s fans and critics have surmised that she stays with Kody in an attempt to latch on to the fame from their popular TLC show. Others think it’s due to years of brainwashing, being raised in the polygamous culture herself. Some think that Meri has been shamed into staying due to Kody’s manipulation.

Despite Meri’s claims that she’s in it for the long haul with Kody on Sister Wives, her life off camera seems to tell a different story. She hasn’t shared any posts that include Kody on Instagram since December 2020, and her frequent trips don’t involve her husband either.

In her last post on IG that included Kody, she shared a photo of herself and her husband smiling for the camera and told her followers, “Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man,” adding, “I’m here. I’m committed. I’m not going anywhere. Don’t get your hopes up on that.”

You can watch the spoiler clip in its entirety here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.