Sister Wives: Meri Brown says LuLaRoe ‘helped her heal’ and discover what she was ‘running from’

Amid criticism of LuLaRoe, Meri Brown backed the company and says it’s helped her “heal.” Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown revealed that she has learned a lot about herself during her time with LuLaRoe and said it’s helped her to heal.

With the buzz around the latest Amazon Prime Video documentary LuLaRich, Meri’s employer has garnered a lot of media attention lately.

Many people know LuLaRoe as a company that sells leggings and conservative-style clothing for women.

The recent Amazon documentary unveiled some of the darker sides of LuLaRoe, like bankruptcy filings and lawsuits, and uncovered stories of get-rich-quick schemes.

Meri Brown, however, is unaffected by the negative vibes surrounding the MLM and is letting her fans know that LuLaRoe has been a huge stepping stone in her life.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown attributes happiness to working for LuLaRoe

On Tuesday, September 29, Meri took to her Instagram Feed to reflect on her time with LuLaRoe and give the company credit for helping her find her inner happiness.

“Five years into my journey with @LuLaRoe and I couldn’t be happier. Five years of finding my happiness, serving others, making amazing friends across the country, and yes, even outside of the US,” Meri shared with her Instagram followers.

“I often ask myself why I didn’t get involved with the company sooner, you see, I had actually met @deannelularoe prior to the company even existing. But then I remind myself, there’s a reason for timing.”

“There’s a reason things happen the way they do. I know in my heart that the timing for me to find LuLaRoe and get involved at the time I did was right for me, for my well-being, for my healing.”

What has Meri Brown been ‘hiding’ from?

Meri told her fans that LuLaRoe has been partially responsible for helping her to “heal” and discover what she has been “hiding from and running from.”

“And that’s what these past five years have done for me. Helped me heal, helped me find peace and joy, helped me discover the ME I have always been, and who I, at times, was hiding from and running from.”

“It feels good to be at peace, to know that my happiness only comes from within, and that whatever external forces are trying to bring me down, well, they can just keep trying.”

“I’m loud and proud LuLaRoe. I’m grateful to have a company like this to be involved with, a company flooded with women and men who lift each other up, a company that wants to see me succeed, a company whose owners pray for each one of us daily, a company of integrity.”

“I’m not going anywhere, LuLaRoe isn’t going anywhere, we’re here for the long haul, and happy about it! 😁💙💙💙” Meri concluded her post.

Meri, who’s been sporting a new, shorter hairstyle lately, is a top-tier trainer with LuLaRoe, and has also dabbled in a faux mink eyelash side hustle to earn extra cash.

The 50-year-old TLC star also runs her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah when she’s not in Flagstaff, Arizona with the rest of the family.

Meri’s strained relationship with Kody Brown was the major storyline last season as Sister Wives fans painfully watched their marriage continue to fall apart.

Sister Wives fans were left wondering if Meri and Kody will work to mend their marriage or if the romance is over between them after 31 years together.

Sister Wives fans can catch up with Meri and the rest of the family when the show returns for its 16th season in November.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c.