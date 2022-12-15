Sister Wives: Meri Brown says Kody doesn’t consider himself married to her: ‘He’s already made the decision’

Meri says Kody decided to end their marriage. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

During Part 1 of the Season 17 Tell All, Sister Wives: One-on-One, Meri Brown reveals that Kody Brown considers their marriage over.

As Sister Wives viewers watched this season, Kody admitted that he doesn’t consider himself married to his first wife, Meri.

“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” Kody admitted during a confessional earlier this season.

One-on-One host Sukanya (Suki) Krishnan has Meri watch the clip of Kody’s admission during her interview segment during Sunday’s episode, the first time she’s seen it. When Suki asks Meri how it makes her feel, she tells her it “just doesn’t make sense.”

Meri doesn’t understand how Kody could be so frustrated with his ex-wife, Christine Brown, then say, “She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision” before claiming he doesn’t consider himself Meri’s husband any longer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s when Meri reveals that Kody has never said those words to her before.

Sister Wives: One-on-One spoiler: Meri Brown hears Kody Brown decide they’re no longer married for the first time

“Like, he just made the decision,” Meri tells Suki. “I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

According to Meri, the news is a bit of a surprise because since they moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, she says he’s been trying to work on their marriage.

Pointing out the difference between the first anniversary they celebrated in Flagstaff compared to their most recent one, Meri made it even more clear that Kody wants out of their spiritual marriage.

Although Meri claims she never heard Kody say he didn’t want to be her husband any longer, she brings up something Kody told her on their most recent anniversary.

Meri says Kody questioned why she even called him on their last anniversary. “He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'” Meri says she told Kody they should address the status of their marriage publicly, but Kody didn’t want to share the news with the public for fear of judgment.

Meri on whether she’s still married to Kody: ‘He’s already made the decision’

When Suki asks Meri whether she’s still married to Kody, the 51-year-old TLC star replies, “Well, he’s already made the decision. You just saw him say that.”

Despite Kody blatantly decrying Meri and any semblance of a marriage between them, Meri is still holding onto hope. She tells Suki that she would “definitely” consider reconciling with Kody.

You can watch the preview clip in its entirety here.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.