Sister Wives: Meri Brown says Kody Brown wanting to salvage marriage to Christine is ‘disturbing’

Sister Wives star Meri Brown finds it “disturbing” that Kody Brown wanted to try and salvage his marriage to Christine Brown, but not with her.

As Sister Wives viewers are watching this season, Kody and Christine’s divorce has rocked the Brown family, particularly Kody.

As Kody sorts through his emotions following Christine leaving him and moving back to Utah, his remaining marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Robyn are suffering too.

This article contains spoilers from the Sunday, December 11 episode of Sister Wives.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s episode, Meri addresses that Kody was willing to work on his marriage to Christine but not theirs.

“It’s interesting hearing him talking about this and the parallels that [are] happening with him and Christine and me and him,” Meri tells TLC’s cameras.

Meri Brown calls out Kody Brown for wanting to work on the marriage with Christine but not her

“It’s kind of disturbing because, like, some of the things he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me,” Meri confesses.

Kody’s first wife continues, “Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine, but not me.”

During an outdoor chat with Robyn, Kody, and Janelle, Meri reveals that she’s still in Flagstaff and she’s still trying to work on her marriage with Kody because it’s what she wants.

Robyn confesses that she “loves” the fact Meri wants to work out her issues with Kody but admits that she purposely stayed quiet because she doesn’t want to “intimidate Kody and Janelle.”

For his part, Kody admits that he’s “exhausted,” revealing during his confessional, “Like, who cares? If you’re not with me, you’re against me… F off!”

Kody reiterates that he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with Meri anymore, despite her trying to support him.

Kody’s second wife, Janelle, speaks up and feels as though she’s being forced to choose between her children (who she doesn’t feel are welcome) and the plural marriage.

Are Kody and Robyn Brown headed toward a monogamous marriage?

It looks as though Kody, whether intentionally or not, has set up for him and Robyn to become the sole spouses in their polygamist relationship.

With Christine out of the picture, Kody admitting to not wanting to be with Meri anymore, and Kody and Janelle unsure if they want to work on their issues, that leaves Kody and Robyn as the only viable marriage.

