Sister Wives: Meri Brown receives a warning to ‘keep her guard up’ while dating

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has been warned when it comes to dipping her toes back into the dating pool after being catfished years ago.

Longtime Sister Wives viewers will remember the infamous catfishing ordeal when Meri entered into an online relationship while still plurally wed to Kody Brown.

Meri thought she was conversing with a man named Sam Cooper, but it actually turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton.

Meri’s online affair in 2015 caused a major rift in her plural marriage to Kody, upsetting her former sister wives, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, as well.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meri and Kody have since split, making their marriage termination official in January 2023.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, someone who knows a thing or two about catfishing is offering Meri some words of advice before she considers seeking a new mate.

MTV reality TV host warns Sister Wives star Meri Brown: ‘Keep your guard up’ when dating online

Nev Schulman, the host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, spoke with The Sun and passed along his words of wisdom in hopes that Meri doesn’t get catfished for a second time.

“I think Meri Brown should keep her guard up because if you’re vulnerable to getting catfished once, it probably could happen again,” Nev told the outlet.

Although, admittedly, Nev isn’t well versed on Meri’s love life, he stated that her previous plural relationship with Kody could interfere with future potential love interests.

“It tends to interfere with [someone’s] efforts to be in real relationships because… all they can think about is how they (Kody in this example) compare to this sort of other online romance that they’re having with the person that they think is perfect or some sort of version of perfection,” Nev added.

Last year, Meri’s catfish, Jackie, took to Twitter to claim that Kody was “abusive” towards Meri and asked her critics to stay out of her business. And, according to Jackie, no catfishing took place — she said it was a mutually agreed upon relationship, and Meri lied to cover up their online affair.

Meri addresses her relationship status and sexuality following her split from Kody Brown

The dating advice comes on the heels of Meri recently reaffirming her sexuality after she claimed her fans and critics were constantly questioning it.

During an episode of Fridays with Friends on Instagram, Meri sarcastically “came out” as straight to her 833,000 IG followers.

“I’m coming out… as being straight,” Meri told her listeners. “So, there you go.”

Meri hasn’t made any mention of Kody since announcing their split earlier this year. And although she hasn’t explicitly stated whether or not she is dating again, she hinted at her relationship status in a cryptic post in her Instagram Story last month.

“Relationship status: Committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude,” read the quote she shared with her fans.

Meri has, however, hinted that she may have some tea to spill, teasing her fans that there’s “so much more to” her story. Her loyal followers have been waiting for her to make good on her promise and break her silence, not only about her split from Kody but also after she was accused of child abuse by some of the Brown family’s children.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.