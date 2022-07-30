Sister Wives: Meri Brown pays homage to ‘miracle’ child Leo on their 27th birthday

Meri wished her and Kody’s only biological child, Leo, a happy 27th birthday. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a heartfelt birthday message for her and Kody Brown’s only child, Leon.

Most Sister Wives fans know Meri and Kody’s biological child as Mariah; however, they recently came out as transgender and revealed their new name, Leo (or Leon).

Leon recently celebrated their 27th birthday and mom Meri paid tribute to them with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

In a carousel post that included an array of photos, including baby pics of Leo, all the way up through adulthood, Meri shared the sweet message with her 746K followers.

“Happiest of birthdays to my miracle, my always amazing, Leo the Lion!” Meri began her caption. “A passionate heart, a giving soul, forever the champion of the underdog.”

Meri continued, noting that Leo is a “fighter” and sang their praises, noting how proud she is of her child.

“Knowing my own body, I know this one HAD to be a fighter to even exist! Laughter runs through their veins, strength and inner wisdom abounds! 27 years in this world, 27 years of learning, of growing, of loving,” Meri added.

“Forever proud of this kid of mine, forever grateful for their existence. Know you are forever loved by me @leointhemountains and I am honored and blessed to be your mom! I love you!!” Meri’s caption concluded.

Meri’s comments section soon filled with birthday wishes for Leon, as well as encouraging messages from her fans who appreciated her being sensitive to Leon’s boundaries.

Sister Wives fans praise Meri for her thoughtful tribute

Leon was the first to comment, simply leaving two red-heart emojis to symbolize gratitude to their mom, Meri.

One Sister Wives fan commented, “This is the sweetest birthday tribute! What an amazing mama! ❤ Happy Birthday Leo 🔥🎂.”

Another Sister Wives fan praised Meri’s efforts when it comes to being the parent of a transgender child: “I love the way you learn and grow with your child- the way some parents (unfortunately) might not. Thanks for sharing and Happy Birthday to your baby!”

Leon’s big announcement came during Pride Month, appropriately, in the form of an Instagram post, telling their followers, “My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. Please only refer to me in that way.”

Leon added, “Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

Sister Wives returns for Season 17 on September 11 on TLC and Discovery+.