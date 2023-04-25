Sister Wives: Meri Brown leaving Flagstaff to live in her B&B in Utah

It looks like Sister Wives star Meri Brown is ready for a fresh start.

After she and Kody Brown formally announced the termination of their marriage earlier this year, Meri is leaving Flagstaff and, like her former sister wife, Christine Brown is headed back to Utah.

Meri’s rental home in Flagstaff was listed for rent on Zillow.com on Monday, April 24.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home boasts 4,000 square feet, sits on four acres, and is available for rent on May 15 for $5,800 per month.

Per several sources, Meri was also spotted moving into her Parowan, Utah, bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

In a recent Reddit post, seen below, some Sister Wives fans filmed Lizzie’s Heritage Inn as they drove by. The Redditors captured camera crews filming Meri, as well as Kody and a moving truck.

In another recent Reddit thread, another Sister Wives viewer also claimed to have seen Meri and Kody and a woman who they surmised could have been Robyn.

“We are on a trip to Vegas and we’re driving past parawon and decided to drive by meris bnb just for s**ts and gigs and saw Kody & film crew and possibly Robyn moving a piano as well as a huge moving truck,” they wrote. “I wonder if meri is selling her bnb. We took videos but you can’t see Kody.”

In Touch obtained online records that showed Meri has updated her personal and business information to reflect her Parowan, Utah address. Additionally, The Sun reported that Meri and Kody were spotted by fans at a gas station picking up snacks on their way to Utah — you can see the photo here.

Kody Brown reportedly helped Meri move into Lizzie’s Heritage Inn

According to The Sun, Meri is moving to live permanently in her bed and breakfast. A source told the outlet, “She’s done having anything to do with Arizona. She’s moving on. Kody has been helpful with her move and supportive of her decision.”

“They are working on their friendship,” the insider added. “They’re taking baby steps for now. Building their friendship is a step in a positive direction.”

The news of Meri’s move may come as a surprise to Sister Wives viewers, given how she reacted to Kody suggesting she move to Utah last season. During Season 17 of Sister Wives, Meri was shocked when Kody suggested she should move to her B&B alone.

“Kody actually said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Why don’t you just move up there?'” Meri told cameras during a self-filmed confessional.

Later, Meri added, “I was here at the very beginning. I helped start this family. It was me and him, and we had plans. He loved me. For him to just be like, ‘Oh, you know, just go up there now,’ it didn’t make sense.”

Kody explained his reasoning, claiming he wasn’t trying to push Meri away, but suggested the idea because of their lack of interaction.

“The reason I’m suggesting this to Meri is, honestly, as a family anymore, it doesn’t feel like we interact that much,” Kody said.

What are Meri, Christine, and Janelle’s living arrangements since splitting from Kody?

Since her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, the B&B’s former innkeeper, passed away, Meri has been splitting her time between Flagstaff and Parowan to run Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. She often films her Fridays with Friends episodes from the bed and breakfast alongside her BFF, Jenn Sullivan.

Meanwhile, it’s been rumored that Kody and Robyn are leaving Flagstaff, too, and moving back to Las Vegas. With no clear plans to build on their property at Coyote Pass, it could explain why Kody and Robyn would return to Nevada, especially because she has family that lives there too.

Kody’s other ex-wife, Christine, has already relocated to Utah, where she met her fiance, David Woolley, and purchased a home with him. For the time being, Janelle is still living in Flagstaff, and it’s unclear what her plans are for the future.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.