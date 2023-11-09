Sister Wives: Meri Brown is ready to re-enter the dating pool following split from Kody

It’s been 10 months since Meri Brown announced she terminated her marriage to Kody Brown, and now she’s ready to find love again.

The Sister Wives star held onto hope for years, believing that Kody would have a change of heart and reconcile their broken marriage.

But, as Sister Wives viewers are watching this season, Kody’s relationship with Robyn Brown takes center stage, and he no longer wants to mend his romantic relationship with Meri.

While Meri and Kody’s relationship woes play out this season on TLC, we know that the two have gone their separate ways off-screen.

We know that Christine Brown has moved on and remarried the love of her life, David Woolley and Janelle is still contemplating dating again after her and Kody’s split, but what about Meri?

The 52-year-old mom of one is ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

Meri Brown’s BFF reveals her husband is trying to ‘set up’ the Sister Wives star with a new man

Meri recorded one of her weekly Fridays with Friends on Instagram alongside her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, and in the comments section, Jenn revealed that her friend is, indeed, looking for love again.

One of the comments from an Instagram user presumed that Meri and Jenn were dating due to their close nature.

But in response, Jenn made it clear that she and Meri are strictly friends.

“These two are definitely dating,” read the comment from one of Meri’s IG followers.

Meri’s BFF Jenn said her husband is trying to find Meri a man. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

In response, Jenn explained, “I’m dating my husband but that’s it. He’s trying to set Meri up then we shall double date!”

Would Meri consider another plural marriage?

Earlier this year, Meri opened up about the possibility of dating now that she’s a single woman again.

“I definitely am open to it,” Meri told PEOPLE during an August 2023 interview. “I don’t want to live the rest of my life solo.”

And, while Meri’s former sister wife, Janelle, revealed that she’s open to another plural marriage, Meri isn’t sold on the idea for herself.

“Probably not gonna go with another plural marriage,” Meri divulged. “I mean, I had – I have – a great family, but it’s probably not gonna go that direction for me.”

Meri was familiar with plural marriage before she married Kody and eventually added three more wives to their polygamous union.

Meri grew up in a polygamous family herself, and her father had five wives of his own. In fact, Meri was the one who suggested that Kody start courting Robyn and consider adding her as a fourth wife in their large family.

Meri even legally divorced Kody in 2014 to allow Kody to marry Robyn so that he could adopt her three children from her previous marriage.

Now that Meri has split from Kody, it’s unclear whether she’s maintained a friendly relationship with her former sister wife, Robyn. But we do know that Meri isn’t on good terms with her other former sister wives, Christine and Janelle.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.