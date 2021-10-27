Sister Wives: Meri Brown enjoys California getaway with male friend without estranged husband Kody Brown

Meri Brown enjoyed another Kody-free getaway. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is traveling again and enjoying some fun in the sun with friends, leaving her husband Kody Brown behind.

Meri Brown is having fun and living her best life while Kody is nowhere to be seen.

Meri has enjoyed several trips since she first told her fans that she felt safe enough to start traveling again since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Meri resumed traveling again in July after a sixteen-month-long hiatus.

Now, Meri is enjoying a trip that was initially rescheduled due to the pandemic and she’s spending some time in The Golden State.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown vacations with male friend

“It’s been a long time in the making, but we finally did it!” Meri posted on Instagram on Wednesday, October 26.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This little Disney excursion got re-routed about 18 months ago, but it finally came to fruition,” Meri explained.

“Halloween is by far my favorite time at Disneyland and it’s been great to spend the day with a good friend who shares the same love of Disney! Looking forward to another day of it tomorrow!!” Meri concluded her post.

Meri also tagged her friend, Blair Struble, who Monsters & Critics reported had booked the trip earlier this month, and Meri shared the news on her Instagram Stories.

Meri also included several pics of herself and Blair posing at different locations throughout the theme park including the Cinderella Castle and she showed off some of Disneyland’s Halloween-themed attractions.

Meri Brown spends time in Florida without husband Kody Brown

Just days before landing in California for her Disneyland trip, Meri was in Florida with friends.

On last week’s Fridays with Friends on Instagram, Meri told her fans she was “Comin’ at ya live from Orlando!” where she joined her BFF Jenn Sullivan via video chat.

Prior to her Florida trip, Meri was vacationing and “letting go” in Mexico with friends and colleagues from LuLaRoe.

Meanwhile, Meri and Kody haven’t been seen together nor have they posted about each other on social media. Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as their relationship continued to collapse.

The status of Meri and Kody’s estranged marriage is unclear as they’ve both admitted they’re not a couple and they’ve been living separately for years now.

With so many unanswered questions about the future of the Brown family and their plans to build on Coyote Pass, Sister Wives fans are hoping that Season 16 can provide some clues.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.