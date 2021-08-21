Sister Wives: Maddie and Caleb Brush’s daughter Evie turns two years old

Maddie and Caleb Brush’s daughter Evie turned two years old. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Happy birthday, Evie! Sister Wives star Maddie Brown-Brush’s daughter Evie celebrated her second birthday.

Kody and Janelle’s eldest daughter Maddie and her husband Caleb Brush took time to commemorate their daughter’s special day.

Evie’s full name is Evangalynn Kodi Brush, her middle name paying homage to her grandfather and Sister Wives patriarch, Kody Brown. Maddie and Caleb refer to their daughter as Evie or Evie K.

Maddie and Caleb Brush wish daughter Evie a happy birthday

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my happy, loving, spunky, sassy, strong and fashion-loving little girl. It is [a] blessing being [your] mom. 💗🌸🍋” Maddie wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

Maddie, who celebrated her sixth anniversary with Caleb in June, also included an adorable photo of Evie K sporting a very stylish ensemble including large, patterned sunglasses, a white, shirred smock top, denim shorts and white athletic shoes.

Evie held her dad Caleb’s hand, whom Maddie tagged in the pic. Caleb was sure to give his daughter a shout-out for her birthday, too.

Caleb took to his own Instagram account to wish Evie a happy second birthday and told his followers, “Happy birthday my sweet little girl. I’m so amazed and impressed by you.”

“You are the sweetest baby girl God blessed us with and could ever ask for. I love you so very much. 🤗🥳🎉🎂”

Caleb also included a pic of Evie, who wore red, white, and blue striped sunglasses paired with a black, white, and magenta patterned top, standing in a field with plentiful sunshine beaming behind her.

Janelle Brown wishes her granddaughter Evie a happy birthday

Evie’s grandmother, Janelle Brown, was also sure to wish her granddaughter a happy birthday.

Janelle chose to use her Instagram Stories to share the same pic that Maddie used, and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday to this little angel!”

Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Evie was born in 2019 (on her due date) and her birth was filmed for an episode of Sister Wives. While Maddie was still pregnant with Evie, she and Caleb learned that their daughter would be born without some fingers.

They didn’t learn until after Evie’s birth, however, that she was born with a rare genetic condition known as FATCO syndrome, which is an acronym for Fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly syndrome. FATCO affects bone formation in utero.

Evie was born without three of her fingers, a toe and a fibula, and also had a bowed tibia, a shortened forearm, and two fingers that were fused together.

When Evie was still just a year old, she underwent a Boyd amputation on her left leg below the knee and clipping on some webbing she had on her right hand. Evie has since been fitted with prosthetics and is thriving.

The blonde-haired blue-eyed toddler shares a big brother, Axel, 4. Evie K and Axel are two of three grandchildren in the Brown family, joining Mykelti and Tony Padron’s daughter, Avalon.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.