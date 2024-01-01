Sister Wives Look Back, How It’s Going: Janelle ‘doesn’t care’ if she ever interacts with Kody again

As far as Janelle Brown is concerned, she doesn’t want anything to do with Kody Brown anymore.

During Part 2 of the Sister Wives spinoff, Look Back, How It’s Going, Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown put all their cards on the table, giving commentary while watching previous episodes of the show.

While reflecting on Kody’s rift with his and Janelle’s children, Janelle admitted that Kody “lost his crap” when she didn’t stand with him against their kids.

As Janelle explained, a conversation between Kody and their kids still hasn’t happened, and there hasn’t been any kind of reconciliation among them.

After watching a clip of her and Kody’s infamous fight that ended their marriage, Janelle admitted that was a turning point for her.

Janelle confessed that during the explosive argument, she decided that she didn’t want Kody in her life anymore.

“I don’t care if I ever interact with Kody again, honestly, at this point,” Janelle revealed.

As Sister Wives viewers will remember, Kody and Janelle’s war of words ended with Kody angrily storming out after slamming the door and Janelle screaming, “F**k you!” on his way out.

The shocking scene marked the end of their spiritual marriage after nearly 30 years together.

Janelle walking away from her and Kody’s once-polygamous marriage marked the second divorce for Kody.

Kody and Robyn Brown are monogamists after Christine, Janelle, and Meri flew the coop

Within a span of three years, Kody has lost three of his four wives. Christine was the first to leave in 2021, followed by Janelle in 2022, then Meri in 2023.

These days, Kody and Robyn are the last ones standing in their marriage, making them monogamists for the first time in their lives.

Robyn has expressed that she never wanted to be in a marriage alone with Kody and was heartbroken after Christine, Janelle, and Meri walked away.

As we watched in the Sister Wives Season 18 finale, Meri and Kody peacefully decided to part ways, much to Robyn’s chagrin.

However, Kody has made it clear that he’s through with polygamy, so it looks like he and Robyn are stuck with each other for the long haul.

Christine has since remarried, while Meri has admitted that she’s interested in dating now. However, Janelle wants to take some time to herself before thinking about dipping her toes into the dating pool again.

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding (Part 1) premieres Sunday, January 7, at 10/9c on TLC.