Sister Wives’ Leon Brown marries longtime partner Audrey Kriss in secret ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown’s only child, Leon Brown.

Leon tied the knot with their longtime partner, Audrey Kriss, in a secret ceremony.

According to a report from The Sun, Leon and Audrey said “I do” last fall.

Leon and Audrey visited the Denver County Clerk’s Office to request a marriage license on October 19, 2022

The couple’s marriage certificate lists the date of their nuptials as October 29, 2022, meaning their legal union has flown under the radar for nearly one year.

The ceremony took place at a home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to the address listed on the certificate.

Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss’ wedding ceremony was a small, private gathering

Leon and Audrey’s service was “self-solemnized,” meaning that no judge or officiant was present. Instead, they wed using a legal agreement between themselves.

Records also show that the couple’s elopement was officially recorded by the clerk’s office on July 6, 2023.

Leon popped the question to Audrey in January 2019 at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. At the time of their engagement, they had been dating for two years.

“There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with, and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life,” Leon told PEOPLE after proposing to Audrey. “She made me a better person and continues to make me a better person.”

Sister Wives exes Meri and Kody Brown skipped out on Leon’s wedding

As The Sun confirmed, neither Kody nor Meri were in attendance for their child’s wedding ceremony. It’s unclear whether any other family members were present or even in the know about the nuptials.

Leon joins several siblings who have also tied the knot. Among Kody Brown’s 18 children, six are married, including Leon.

Which of Kody Brown’s children are also married?

Madison Brown and Caleb Brush were the first to tie the knot in June 2016, followed by Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron in December 2016, Aspyn Brown and Mitch Thompson in June 2018, Logan Brown and Michelle Petty in October 2022, and most recently, Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz in July 2023.

Interestingly, Leon and Audrey’s wedding coincided with Logan and Michelle’s in the same month and year. Leon and Audrey were in attendance at Logan’s nuptials, which took place just one week prior to their own.

Several of the Brown children’s weddings were featured on episodes of Sister Wives. Madison and Caleb’s was the first to be televised, then Mykelti and Tony’s, followed by Aspyn and Mitch’s.

Leon and Audrey haven’t appeared in recent seasons of Sister Wives, however, so it’s not surprising that their wedding didn’t air on TLC.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.