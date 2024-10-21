Sister Wives: Kody says Christine ‘did him a favor’ by leaving him

Kody Brown is relieved that Christine kicked him to the curb.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody talked about the demise of his marriages to Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

Kody visited his first wife, Meri, in her Flagstaff home to discuss their recent marriage “release.”

The former spouses had a sit-down chat after Meri was granted permission from their church to formally end her marriage to Kody.

Unbeknownst to him, the church leaders approved the release on the grounds of abandonment.

According to Kody, he never abandoned Meri, calling the claim “not true at all.”

Meri acknowledged that Kody didn’t like the term abandonment before throwing some shade at her ex-husband.

Kody dishes on his splits from Meri, Janelle, and Christine

“Most people don’t like what is truth,” she told TLC’s cameras.

The father of 18 admitted that although he considered his and Meri’s relationship “terrible,” he felt “compelled” to stick it out.

When speaking of his split from Janelle, Kody confessed that he knew “damn well” that he didn’t want to be in a relationship with her.

And as far as Christine was concerned, Kody was grateful that she left.

“And I know that Christine did me a favor by being brave enough to leave,” he revealed during a solo confessional.

Christine decided she’d had enough and left Kody in 2021

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine and Kody called it quits in 2021. Well, technically, Christine called it quits.

Kody seemed shocked that his (spiritual) wife of 27 years had the courage to give him the boot, although their marriage had been clearly on the rocks for many years prior.

Christine’s first major move was packing Kody’s belongings from her bedroom and storing them in her garage.

Kody was shocked that she would do such a thing, but that was the start of Christine’s independence.

Christine’s love story with David Woolley is featured in Season 19 of Sister Wives

Once she decided to leave Kody, Christine went full speed ahead.

Before long, she sold her Flagstaff home and her property at Coyote Pass and relocated back to Utah, where she met her current husband, David Woolley.

On Sunday night, Christine shared that she and Kody were never physically affectionate with each other during their marriage—a stark contrast to her and David’s handsy relationship.

Sister Wives viewers are watching Christine and David’s romance blossom this season.

Christine’s storyline follows her and David in the early days of dating bliss.

Things moved pretty quickly between the two. Christine shared that she and David traded “I love yous” just one week into their love story.

Christine claimed that David was the first one to say, “I love you,” and she said it back to him “right after.”

She shared the first time she realized she was in love with David.

Christine said one night, she put her hand on his heart and felt it racing, as was hers, comparing it to taking a breath.

“And I just realized I loved him then, and I would do this for the rest of my life,” Christine shared. “And then our souls just synced up, and our heartbeat synced up, and I realized I was in love with him my whole life.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.