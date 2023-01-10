Sister Wives: Kody Brown’s ex-wives to seek spousal support

Will Meri, Christine, and Janelle take Kody to the cleaners? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Sister Wives star Kody Brown may soon be draining his bank accounts as his ex-wives gear up to seek spousal support.

Kody, 53, is currently down three wives — Christine announced her split in November 2021, Janelle revealed their separation during the Season 17 Tell All, and Kody has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with Meri.

With only one wife left standing, Robyn, Kody has been left to pick up the pieces after his plural marriage failed.

Now, insiders close to the Brown family say that Meri, Janelle, and Christine are seeking spousal support.

RadarOnline.com reports that Kody’s three exes are seeking legal representation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They’re arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs,” one source tells the outlet.

Kody Brown’s ex-wives to seek spousal support says Sister Wives source

Another insider claims that the ladies are looking to regain “what they feel is rightfully theirs.” Among what they feel they’re entitled to, is the money they forked out to fund Robyn’s $900,000 home in Flagstaff, as Janelle revealed during the Season 17 Tell All.

One source claims that Meri, Janelle, and Christine don’t trust Kody and feel as though he’s been “holding out and lining his own pockets.”

Although Arizona is a state that allows for spousal support (also known as spousal maintenance or alimony), none of Kody’s current exes are his legal wives. Robyn remains Kody’s sole legal wife after they tied the knot in 2014.

Meri was initially Kody’s only legal wife from their marriage in 1990 until their divorce in 2014. Meri divorced Kody, allowing him to marry Robyn and adopt her three children from her previous marriage to David Jessop.

And although Meri, Janelle, and Christine share children with Kody, Christine is the only ex who has a minor child. She and Kody’s 12-year-old daughter, Truely.

Meri, Janelle, and Christine are financially independent

In addition, Kody’s exes are all financially stable and independent, which could affect their chances of receiving alimony and/or the amount.

Meri is a popular LuLaRoe ambassador and runs her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah. Janelle and Christine have both found financial success as Plexus ambassadors, and Christine also sells LuLaRoe, like Meri.

When Sister Wives first aired in 2010, the family dynamic was much different. With many of the Browns’ children still living at home, Christine was the one who took care of the little ones and homeschooled them, while Meri and Janelle worked outside of the home.

Robyn was the brains behind the family’s now-defunct My Sister Wife’s Closet online jewelry boutique, but otherwise hasn’t worked outside of the home, prompting Christine to ask the famous line, “What does the nanny do?”

Meri revealed during Season 17 that in the past, the family typically worked together and put their funds wherever they needed to go. It seems a bit unfair, however, that Robyn was able to purchase a nearly $1 million home while Meri is still renting, and Janelle temporarily lived in an RV when she found herself without housing.

With Robyn not helping out as much as the other wives over the years, Sister Wives fans are likely questioning how she was able to secure her sprawling home and childcare, as well as Kody’s time and affection. Then again, it might not be so shocking — Kody admitted during the Tell All that he has found favor in Robyn, who he says “puts up her dukes” if anyone tries to “s**t-talk” him.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.