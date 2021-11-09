Sister Wives: Kody Brown to seek fourth wife after Christine Brown’s split

A source says Kody Brown is going to replace Christine Brown with another wife. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown is not happy about losing his third wife, Christine Brown, and according to a source, he’ll be replacing her with a new wife soon.

Kody and Christine Brown announced their split in separate announcements on their social media accounts.

On Tuesday, November 2, Kody shared his statement via Instagram and Twitter, while Christine’s Instagram announcement followed just several minutes later.

Ahead of her announcement, Christine sold her Flagstaff, Arizona home and moved to Utah, making her longtime dream a reality.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown to ‘replace’ Christine Brown with new wife, says insider

Now, an insider has revealed that Kody isn’t happy about Christine leaving him, and he’ll be adding a fourth wife to his brood very soon.

Kody is “definitely going to want to replace” Christine’s spot and add another wife, according to the insider, who spoke with In Touch.

The insider told the outlet that Kody is stressing over having a wife leave him, and it won’t be long before he welcomes a replacement wife to take Christine’s place.

“Watch, it’ll happen in the future,” the source told In Touch.

“He’s sweating over losing a wife,” they added.

Christine and Kody share six biological children, most of whom are adults living on their own. The former couple’s youngest daughter, Truely, followed Christine to Utah, leaving her dad, Kody, behind in Arizona.

Kody’s former third wife is renting a $1 million duplex in Utah, where she’s just a four-minute drive away from her and Kody’s eldest daughter, Aspyn Brown-Thompson.

Christine Brown’s life in Utah

Sister Wives viewers watched last season as Christine’s dream of moving to Utah intensified, but her proposition was met with rejection by Kody and the other three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

When Christine brought up moving back to Utah, Kody initially led her on to believe that the other wives might be willing to give it a go.

However, their meeting went exactly the opposite of how Christine hoped, and it ended with her telling Meri that she “couldn’t do marriage with Kody anymore.” Now we know that Christine wasn’t joking.

Despite making the difficult decision to walk away from 27 years of spiritual marriage, Christine is said to be thriving and “loving life” in Utah, continuing to promote her online businesses and interacting with fans.

Christine recently told a fan on a Cameo video that she’s feeling “better” after leaving Kody which she said was a “long time coming.”

With the rest of Kody’s wives still living separately in Flagstaff, the future of the Brown family is uncertain, as are their plans to build on Coyote Pass.

This month’s upcoming Season 16 of Sister Wives will give fans more insight into the family’s plan to build on their property and likely show more of the events that led up to Kody and Christine’s split, so be sure to tune in.

Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c for Season 16.