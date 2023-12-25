Sister Wives: Kody Brown says his marriage to Christine was ‘too much pressure’ and ‘way too fast’

If Kody Brown could do it all over again, he would have waited a while longer before making Christine Brown his third bride.

During Part 1 of the latest Sister Wives spinoff, Talk Back, Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown watched past episodes and shared their commentary on them.

A clip played from a previous season in which Kody talked about the order in which he married his wives.

Christine was Kody’s third wife, joining Meri and Janelle in 1994.

Kody acknowledged that his and Christine’s wedding was not a formal affair, calling it a “very quiet, small wedding” followed by a low-key dinner at a reception center.

“I was an absolute deer in the headlights with my marriage to Christine,” Kody admitted as photos of their wedding day appeared across the TV screen.

Kody Brown says he and Christine should have courted longer before getting married

“It was too much pressure and way too fast,” Kody revealed. “And to be fair to both of us, I’m very glad that we had all of our kids and all these life experiences we had together, but we probably should have … been in a state of courtship for much longer.”

At first, it sounded as though Kody was going to say that he and Christine should have waited to get married or not have gotten married at all, and honestly, Sister Wives viewers wouldn’t have been shocked if he had.

After nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage, Kody made some confessions about his relationship with Christine that shocked her.

He admitted that he was never in love with her, and eventually, he became unattracted to her altogether, withholding intimacy in their marriage.

Kody admitted in the Sister Wives tell-all book that he struggled with attraction to Christine

Their relationship didn’t exactly start off on the right foot, either. In the Browns’ family book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody wrote about a road trip he and Christine took before they were married.

After they stopped at a Quickie Mart for some snacks, Kody described Christine’s portion as “what seemed [sic] like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos.”

“Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship,” Kody recalled, admitting that the notion “cooled his attraction” toward Christine quite a bit.

Christine put up with Kody’s shenanigans for years before she finally decided to part ways with him in 2021.

Since then, she’s remarried after finding the love of her life, David Woolley, when she moved back to Utah, and she’s never been happier.

Sister Wives: Look Back Part 2, How It’s Going, airs on Sunday, December 31, at 10/9c on TLC.