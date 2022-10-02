Sister Wives: Kody Brown says he’ll be the ‘head of his household’ again after Christine announces split

Kody wants his remaining three wives to agree to patriarchy after Christine leaves. Pic credit: TLC

In the October 2 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown wants to reclaim his role as the patriarch of his family after Christine Brown announces her split to her sister wives.

Sunday’s episode, titled And Then There Were Three, shows the moment Christine sits down with Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn and announces that she is leaving the family.

Christine had already told Kody of her plans, but his remaining three wives were shocked to hear the news.

Wanting to keep the split in the family, Christine chose to self-film the segment rather than have camera crews capture the footage.

In the episode, Kody and his wives meet in Christine’s backyard, where she breaks the news to everyone.

Janelle admits that “intellectually” she was aware that Christine’s news was imminent, while Meri reacts with anger and Robyn is upset over the proclamation.

Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown declares he’s going to be the ‘head of the household again’

For his part, Kody is calm during the conversation, a stark contrast to his previous interactions with Christine while they discussed their split.

As he ponders the news that Christine is leaving with their youngest daughter Truely and moving to Utah, Kody expresses to his wives, “I’m gonna be the head of my household again. And so I’m not gonna be circumvented in that.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kody continues, “And so, if everybody’s willing to conform to patriarchy again, I guess, ’cause I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy. My bitterness is out of trying to do that and not having the family that I had thought about and designed.”

Janelle Brown says she didn’t sign up for patriarchy despite Kody’s claims

For her confessional, Janelle admits that she didn’t know patriarchy was something for which she signed up, arguing that it wasn’t something she and her sister wives agreed to in the beginning.

However, Kody claims that Janelle did, in fact, sign up for patriarchy, saying that when she agreed to enter the family as his second wife, she “wholeheartedly” agreed to it.

Kody then reveals to his wives that he “doesn’t have time” to waste on people who don’t respect him, also admitting that he should have “taken the reigns” at some point. He also claims that his wives’ independence was more important to him than taking charge, which he believes caused him and his wives to grow apart.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.