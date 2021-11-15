Sister Wives: Kody Brown hasn’t treated Meri Brown ‘well’ amid Christine Brown split

Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage has been suffering for quite some time. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage has been on the rocks for years and things haven’t changed much now that Christine Brown has left.

Kody Brown first announced Christine’s split on Nov. 2, followed by Christine’s statement just minutes afterward.

Following years of struggling through what Christine called a “rough” relationship, she finally garnered the bravery to leave and start her own life in Utah.

Sister Wives couple Meri and Kody Brown’s relationship status

Now that Christine is gone, where does Kody Brown’s marriage stand with his first wife, Meri Brown?

An insider spoke with In Touch recently and revealed that not much has changed between Meri and Kody since Christine’s split.

“When [Kody] met Meri, he thought he loved Meri but after marrying her, she showed another side to her,” the insider spilled.

The source claimed that Meri has a forthright personality and added, “She’s very aggressive and has become very independent.”

And when it comes to how Kody has treated Meri, the insider shared, “[Meri] hasn’t been treated well by Kody.”

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise to Sister Wives fans who have watched Kody and Meri’s tumultuous marriage dissolve in recent years.

Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage has been on the rocks for years

Meri divorced Kody legally in 2014 so he could legally wed Robyn Brown, allowing him to adopt her three children from a previous marriage. Meri and Kody remained spiritually married after their legal divorce.

Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990, both spiritually and legally, before they welcomed wife number two, Janelle Brown, in 1993.

Just one year later in 1994, Kody wed his third wife, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown entered the family in 2010. Robyn and Kody legally wed (privately) in 2014 to allow him to adopt Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora.

Around the time that Meri divorced Kody, she began distancing herself more from the family. 2015 was the year that Meri’s now-infamous catfishing scandal occurred.

Admitted to feeling lonely and neglected, Meri sought attention online where she began talking to someone she thought was a man named Sam. The person turned out to be a catfish and was actually a woman named Jackie Overton.

Meri and Kody’s marriage troubles played out last season on Sister Wives and viewers watched just how broken their marriage is.

These days, Meri splits her time between living in Flagstaff – where the rest of the family, minus Christine, reside – and traveling to Parowan, Utah where she owns and operates her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

According to another source, Meri will be the next of the wives to announce her split from Kody Brown.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.