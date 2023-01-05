Sister Wives: Kody Brown gets angry when Sukanya Krishnan presses him to admit which wife he trusts

Kody wasn’t happy with one of Sukanya’s questions during the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

During Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One on One, Kody Brown becomes angry when host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan pressures him to answer a question about trust.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s Tell All finale, Suki starts her conversation with Christine Brown, who admits she didn’t intend to upset Robyn by shutting her out.

Next, Kody tells Suki that Christine “s**t-talked” Janelle and Meri for years, leading him to question who he could trust.

Kody claims that Christine felt threatened by Janelle at one point, although they’re currently BFFs. That’s when the topic of trust comes up.

“It’s like, listen, you get to a point where you start realizing who you can trust and what you can say and what you can’t say,” Kody tells Suki.

Suki – who has come under fire this season for being a Kody and Robyn “apologist” and not asking hard-hitting questions – asks Kody, “So, who do you trust?”

Kody Brown gets angry, refuses to answer Sukanya Krishnan’s question during Sister Wives Tell All

Kody pauses for a moment before responding, “Well, I think that’s obvious,” without elaborating any further.

Suki looks at Kody, hoping he’ll shed more light on his statement, but gets nothing in return.

“Then say it,” Suki tells Kody.

“That’ll start just pissing me off,” Kody says as he reaches down to grab his coffee and lets out a growl before taking a sip, then adding, “We can discuss that another time.”

Instead of pressing him further, Suki lets Kody off the hook, simply replying, “Okay.”

Sister Wives viewers have expressed their frustration with Suki this season, feeling as though she doesn’t push Kody enough to get the answers they think they deserve.

Sister Wives fans want less Kody and Robyn, more Christine and Janelle

Based on Kody’s answer to Suki’s question about who he trusts, it’s evident to Sister Wives viewers that he’s referring to his fourth and “favorite” wife, Robyn.

With Christine and Janelle out of the picture and Kody admitting that he wants nothing to do with Meri anymore, Robyn is the last wife standing in their polygamous union.

Although Kody initially advocated for plural marriage at the beginning of Sister Wives, he’s since changed his tune, and Sister Wives viewers have grown tired of Kody’s stupid antics. Instead of seeing his and Robyn’s relationship play out in another season, they are hoping for a Christine and Janelle spinoff.

Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.