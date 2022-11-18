Sister Wives: Kody Brown doesn’t want to ‘think about’ Christine Brown as she bids farewell to the family

Kody Brown gives his views on Christine Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown isn’t sad to see his ex-wife, Christine Brown, go in the upcoming episode of Sister Wives.

This season on Sister Wives, Christine is setting up her new life in Utah after deciding to leave Kody and polygamy behind after 26 years.

In a spoiler clip from Sunday’s episode, Kody doesn’t sugarcoat his feelings about Christine’s final farewell to the family.

Christine gathers the family at her Flagstaff, Arizona home to bid adieu one last time before she embarks on her new life in Utah as a single woman.

Although most of the family is sad to see Christine go, Kody admittedly doesn’t share similar sentiments.

“This is such an awkward moment,” Kody confesses. The Brown family patriarch feels as though Christine leaving is a “strike” to his feelings, pointing out all of the work he’s put into their supersized family, calling the gathering “not even right.”

Kody Brown says Christine Brown’s farewell to the family feels ‘demeaning’

“It feels so… demeaning,” Kody adds. The father of 18 also admits that he never wants to see Christine again.

“I don’t want to think about her; I don’t want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this; I don’t want to sit and be in this place again. I don’t want to deal with this at all,” Kody expresses.

Meanwhile, Kody and Janelle’s son, Gabriel, has a solo confessional in which he admits that he’s not sad about Christine and Kody’s split.

Gabriel’s sadness stems from Christine moving from Arizona to Utah, but he admits that if he were in Christine’s shoes, he would make the same decision.

Meri Brown chooses not to attend Christine’s last goodbye

Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, does not attend the farewell. Meri’s reason for not attending is that she’s at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, her B&B in Parowan, Utah. Admittedly, though, Meri voices that the gathering might have been a little too “weird” for her liking, especially since Christine made it clear that she no longer wants a relationship with her.

Meri says that if she had attended, her goodbye would have been “fake.”

Kody and Christine’s daughter, Mykelti, arrive from Utah to join the family in Flagstaff for the goodbye but she finds the gathering uncomfortable, noting that “nobody wants to be here.”

