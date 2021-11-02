Sister Wives: Kody Brown confirms third wife Christine Brown has left him

Kody Brown confirmed that Christine has left him. Pic credit: TLC

It’s official — Sister Wives star Kody Brown announced that Christine Brown has left him.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine left Flagstaff, Arizona, and fulfilled her dream of moving to Utah after selling her home.

Christine is now reportedly living in a rental duplex home in Utah, where some of her family lives.

Until now, Sister Wives fans only speculated that Christine left Kody for good.

But now, Sister Wives fans are hearing the news straight from the horse’s mouth because Kody took it upon himself to announce that he and Christine have officially split.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown confirms split from Christine Brown

Kody took to his Instagram Feed (and his Twitter page) to share a message with his fans that things were over between him and Christine.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody wrote in his message.

The father of 18 continued, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

“Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents,” Kody concluded in his statement.

Of course, a post of such epic proportions wouldn’t be complete without comments from Sister Wives fans.

Sister Wives fans have mixed reactions

Kody’s followers had mixed reactions about the split, ranging from happiness, sadness, surprise, and disappointment.

“Hallelujah!” commented one of Kodys’ fans of his split from Christine.

“So sad to hear 🙏🙏” wrote another follower in the comments.

Kody’s followers had mixed reactions about his split from Christine. Pic credit: @kodywinnbrown/Instagram

One shocked fan commented, “Holy s**tttttttttttttttt”

“OH NOOOO!!!! 😢” wrote another fan of Kody’s. “I’m sorry to hear this… I’ve watched the show since day one and was looking forward a new season of seeing all of you, together… ❤️”

Kody and Christine got married in 1994 and spent 27 years of their lives together and share six children — daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and one son, Paedon.

Because Kody was already married to Meri when Christine entered the family, Kody and Christine’s marriage was only spiritual and never legal.

Kody and Christine in their younger years. Pic credit: TLC

Now that Christine has stunned Sister Wives fans and moved on, what’s next for the family?

With Christine leaving the family, plans to build homes on Coyote Pass on hold, Meri and Kody admitting they “aren’t a couple,” and the family living separately, anything is possible.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.