Sister Wives: Kody Brown comes out of social media hibernation to defend himself against a critic

Kody Brown of Sister Wives has come out of his social media hibernation, and his first post was a response to one of his critics.

Kody tweeted frequently during this season of Sister Wives, but until now, he hasn’t made a post since April 11, only a retweet about guns.

Now, Kody has taken to social media once again, this time to defend himself against a troll who came at him over his actions this season when it came to the coronavirus pandemic.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers watched Kody Brown, his four wives and their 18 children navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 was still in its early stages during filming, so the Browns were taking extra precautions, like most of the rest of the world.

One precaution that Kody took this season was changing his clothes when he switched between each of his wives’ houses in Flagstaff.

One Sister Wives fan called out Kody for his ‘bad logic’ during quarantine

A Sister Wives viewer recently tweeted about Kody’s decision to change clothes before entering each of his wives’ homes and called him out for his “bad logic.”

“Does @realkodybrown seriously think that COVID-19 is transmitted only on his clothes? He thinks it’s safe to go between houses as long as he changes his clothes when he gets there? He doesn’t know that PEOPLE transmit the virus? #SisterWives #BadLogic #HesThePotentialSpreader,” the critic wrote.

Kody’s critic touched on the fact that although Kody was changing his clothes at each wife’s house, he was still potentially spreading the virus to the rest of the family through the air.

Kody Brown fired back at his critic

Kody retweeted the fan’s tweet and shared his response, which read, “My physician, an educated individual in medicine and virology suggested this tactic as Covid-19 is ‘novel’ with potential unknown risks. I was following many tactics in hopes of mitigating family exposure.”

Kody tweeted for the first time since April and responded to being called out over his COVID-19 precautions. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody tweeted quite a bit about coronavirus, or “Coronapocalypse,” as he called it, this season. He claimed that it made him “crazy” when he told his followers in April, “The ‘Coronapocalypse’ made me crazy. I became the ‘creepy FBI agent,’ interrogating everyone about their behavior, where they have been, who they are seeing. ‘Did you go see a friend?’ ‘Did you go to a store?’ It was sooooo stressful.”

This wasn’t the first time a critic called out Kody over his protocols during quarantine. When Kody tweeted that his large family needed to take extra precautions because of the virus, a follower clapped back.

“Kody gets to see each wives and the children, but he is condemning his wives(except his favorite, Robyn) for wanting the same thing. Hey Kody, if you’re going from house to house, you’re also not following CDC guidelines. You could be the one spreading to the entire family” Kody’s critic tweeted, with a facepalm emoji, to him in April.

Kody skipped his first live tweet session this season during the finale episode, perhaps foreseeing all the backlash he would receive after suggesting his daughter Ysabel fly solo for her scoliosis surgery.

Kody hasn’t only been quiet on social media, but at family gatherings, as well. Kody snubbed his eldest child, son Logan, for his 27th birthday, as well as Ysabel’s 18th birthday this year.

Christine and Janelle have both shared vacation posts on social media, but Kody was nowhere to be seen in the pics. If Sister Wives fans’ hunches are right, Kody might be shacking up with his “favorite wife,” Robyn, while Christine longs to move back to Utah, Meri splits time between Flagstaff and her B&B, and Janelle acclimates to living in an RV at Coyote Pass.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus at TLC.