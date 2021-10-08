Sister Wives: Kody Brown and his wives haven’t started building yet on Coyote Pass

Why haven’t Kody Brown and his four wives built on Coyote Pass yet? Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown and his four wives purchased land at Coyote Pass in 2018 — so why haven’t the Sister Wives stars broken ground there yet?

As Sister Wives fans gear up for Season 16 of the show, many are wondering what’s going on with the Browns’ property at Coyote Pass.

When Kody decided to move his family of 18 from Las Vegas, Nevada to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018, things were in disarray.

Leaving behind their optimal setup at the cul-de-sac in Vegas, Kody’s four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown — were forced into four separate homes once again, but this time spread at least 15 minutes away from each other.

Having purchased their land at Coyote Pass was the impetus for Kody and his wives to get into a position to be able to live near each other once again.

Kody Brown and his wives have yet to break ground at Coyote Pass

However, Kody revealed last season that the family wasn’t in the financial position to move forward with breaking ground at their property.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In Touch reported that as of October 6, 2021, no building permits have been approved on the parcels which Kody and his four wives own, meaning they have yet to break ground on Coyote Pass.

Sister Wives viewers will remember that Kody’s wives, particularly Meri, disagreed about which lot they would build on.

Kody hinted recently that the family might be ready to start building soon, however.

On Thursday, September 30, Kody shared a pic of Coyote Pass on his Instagram Feed, telling his followers, “Our back yard. There was snow, lightning, a rainbow and a sunset of dreams. Love this place. #flagstaff”

Of Kody and his four wives, one is already living on Coyote Pass, however. Kody’s second wife, Janelle, is living in an RV with their daughter Savanah on the family’s property.

Janelle was forced out of her rental home when the owner decided to list it for sale.

Sister Wives viewers to see the Browns prepare to build in Season 16

We know from TLC’s clues about the upcoming 16th season of Sister Wives that the Browns are preparing to build on Coyote Pass.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, this season Sister Wives viewers will watch the Browns prepare to build on their property at Coyote Pass, with the holidays just around the corner, causing turmoil among the family.

Tune in next month for the premiere of Season 16 of Sister Wives and see where the Browns’ home-building journey leads them.

Sister Wives returns to the air on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.