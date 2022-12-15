Sister Wives: Kody Brown accuses ex-wife Christine of ‘pouting and temper tantrums’ during their marriage

Kody says his ex-wife Christine “pouted” and threw temper tantrums during their 27-year marriage. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

In a preview for Part 1 of Sunday’s Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, Kody Brown accuses his ex-wife Christine Brown of playing games during their marriage.

Kody, his wives, and his ex-wives will sit down individually with host Sukanya (Suki) Krishnan this weekend for their Season 17 Tell All.

In a clip from the first installment of One-on-One, Kody tells Suki that Christine was a “game player” during their 27 years together.

Kody says from the beginning of their spiritual union, Christine was guilty of “manipulation, pouting,” and “temper tantrums,” something Suki tells him are “cold” things to say about his former wife.

Giving Suki an example of Christine’s “game playing,” Kody cites a time when the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, and he was trying to reconcile with his first wife, Meri. Meri had given him a “really cool” birthday gift, and according to Kody, the idea of reconciling with Meri caused Christine to “lose her s**t.”

According to Kody’s recollection of events, Christine showed up to a family function, “yelling” about her “loveless marriage” to one of their kids.

Sister Wives: One-on-One spoiler: Kody Brown compares marriages to Christine and Meri Brown

When Christine sits down with Suki, she points out that Kody constantly compared his four marriages. This also doesn’t sit well with Meri, who chimes in, “I thought that was really not cool [of Kody] to bring me into [his and Christine’s] conversation.”

Meri also agreed with Christine’s reaction, telling Suki, “I totally get Christine’s reaction. No husband should ever, ever, ever compare one wife to the other.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives uncovered Kody Brown’s broken marriages

Season 17 of Sister Wives exposed how broken Kody’s polygamous marriage was. His over-the-top COVID-19 rules for his family were the straw that broke the camel’s back, causing division among his wives and their 18 children. Christine and Janelle weren’t willing to fully abide by Kody’s strict protocols, which became a major point of contention in their marriages.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, and it recently came to light that Janelle and Kody are separated, leaving Kody with two wives — Meri, with whom he has no interest in a relationship, and Robyn, his long-rumored favorite wife.

You can watch the Sister Wives: One-on-One preview clip in its entirety here.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.