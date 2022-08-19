Sister Wives: Kody and Robyn Brown establish new business, snub Meri and Janelle

Kody and Robyn snubbed Janelle and Meri in their latest business venture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia and @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

Polygamist couple Kody and Robyn Brown of Sister Wives fame snubbed Kody’s other wives Meri and Janelle in their latest business venture.

Sister Wives viewers have long accused Kody and his rumored-to-be favorite wife Robyn of abandoning plural marriage to become a monogamous couple.

Robyn entered the family in 2010 during Sister Wives’ inaugural season, becoming Kody’s fourth wife. Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, later legally divorced him, allowing Robyn to become Kody’s sole legal wife, leaving Meri, Janelle, and Christine as his spiritual wives.

Christine has since split from Kody, leaving the father of 18 with just three wives currently. However, it’s rumored that he spends the majority of his time with Robyn and their five kids – Robyn’s three children from her former marriage, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, along with their biological children, Solomon and Ariella.

Now, a recent behind-the-scenes business move has Sister Wives viewers speculating that Kody and Robyn are excluding themselves and their kids from the rest of the family.

The Sun first reported that Kody and Robyn, listed as “members,” launched Dabsark Entertainment, LLC on May 17, 2022 in Coconino County, Arizona. Meri and Janelle, however, are not listed on the business.

Sister Wives fans soon caught wind of the news and took to Reddit to discuss the move in a post captioned, “Kody and Robyn launched Dabsark Entertainment, LLC on May 17, 2022, what is this exactly and why is coyote pass listed as the address?”

Most of the Redditors had negative feedback regarding the latest business venture that has left Meri and Janelle high and dry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sister Wives viewers bash Kody and Robyn’s business venture that excludes Meri and Janelle

One Sister Wives viewer expressed their disgust with the business move, writing, “I am not surprised but am disgusted by Kody and Robyn. Years of these morons preaching how the family as a whole is what needs to be focused on and loving Kody meant honoring and loving the entire family, just for this to happen. This family falling apart is 100% Kody and Robyn’s doing and yet they act like victims in the situation, gross.”

Another Redditor felt that Kody’s move indicated his allegiance to Robyn: “Not him basically saying ‘Robyn is my family and that is all’ 🙄😬.”

Pic credit: u/ComesandGoes31/Reddit

Another Sister Wives fan pointed out that Kody’s romantic relationships falling apart is one thing, but his strained relationships with his other 13 children is unacceptable. They expressed, “I get falling out of love with your spouse, it sucks, but it happens. What I don’t get is basically abandoning your children.”

Interestingly, one Sister Wives fan seems to have discovered the origin of the name “Dabsark,” surmising that it’s a play on the first letters of Kody, Robyn, and their kids’ names.

“Dabsark- Dayton, Aurora, Brianna, Solomon, Ariella, Robyn, Kody,” their comment read, continuing, “Forget the rest of the fam I guess.”

Pic credit: u/ComesandGoes31/Reddit

Has Kody hinted that he wants to be monogamous with Robyn?

Last season on Sister Wives, Kody’s broken marriages were further exposed. His relationship with his first wife, Meri, has been broken for many years and admittedly, Kody withholds sex and romance from her. Kody’s relationship with Janelle also seems to be on the fritz – during last season’s Tell All, Kody admitted that he and Janelle are “not in sync” within their marriage.

Kody’s son Paedon, whom he shares biologically with his ex, Christine, spoke out earlier this year about his dad’s relationship with Robyn. He admitted that Kody and Robyn are made for each other.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Paedon revealed, “Dad found the woman he loves. Robyn found the man she loves. Robyn found someone who wants to take care of her children. Yeah, I mean, I’m not super stoked about everything because you can’t be stoked about everything with everyone, but no, I don’t hold grudges against them for them finding love. And for [her kids] finding an amazing dad.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.