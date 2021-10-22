Sister Wives: Kody and Robyn Brown are behind on taxes as the other wives move on ahead of new season

Kody Brown and his fourth wife Robyn owe back taxes on their home and adjacent property in Flagstaff. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown owe delinquent taxes on their home and property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn’s tax debt has grown since we first reported their delinquency.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody and Robyn owed $1,058.31 in property taxes on their $890,000 Flagstaff home over the summer.

Now, that amount has increased and they owe even more money, according to The Sun, who reported the findings.

Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown delinquent on property taxes

Per Arizona courts, the polygamous couple owes $2,056.89 in delinquent taxes, which includes interest on two acres of land adjacent to their home.

In addition, Kody and Robyn have until December 31 to pay another $5,283.76 on their home, which boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Recently, Kody increased his Cameo prices — could it have been in an effort to raise enough money to pay off his and Robyn’s tax debt?

Kody and Robyn’s $890,000 Flagstaff home. Pic credit: realtor.com

Robyn has been viewed as a villain by many Sister Wives fans who think her ultimate goal, from the time she joined the family, was to become Kody’s only wife.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Kody and his four wives struggled to maintain their polygamous lifestyle, as they’re living as four separate families.

Since moving to Flagstaff from Las Vegas, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn have been living 10-15 minutes apart and have yet to break ground on Coyote Pass.

What happened to the Browns’ plan to build on Coyote Pass?

The plan was to build homes for each wife on their chosen lot on the property, but Kody’s wives had trouble agreeing on their lots and not everyone agreed they should stay in Arizona.

Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, has moved to Utah into a rental duplex home after recently selling her Flagstaff home.

Christine’s move has Sister Wives fans wondering about the state of her marriage to Kody, especially after last season.

Sister Wives fans will remember the infamous scene during Season 15’s finale when Christine stormed off, claiming she “can’t do marriage with Kody anymore” after proposing moving to Utah to the rest of the wives.

Christine’s idea didn’t go over so well with Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, although Kody led her on to believe that her sister wives might support her idea.

Sister Wives’ living arrangements hint at uncertainty for the future of the Browns

Some Sister Wives fans have even surmised that Janelle may have followed Christine to Utah and is living on the other side of her duplex rental. With winter around the corner, Janelle is moving out of her RV on Coyote Pass but hasn’t specified where just yet.

Meri has stayed busy with her LuLaRoe business and running her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, out of Parowan, Utah, where she spends a lot of her time.

Robyn has flown under the radar since Season 15 of Sister Wives ended, sparking rumors that she and Kody are expecting another baby and living as a monogamous couple, apart from the rest of the wives and children.

With Season 16 just around the corner, Sister Wives still have a lot of unanswered questions about the state of the Browns as a family and the wives’ individual marriages to Kody.

Tune in next month to follow Kody and his wives as they continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic while struggling to maintain harmony as a large, polygamous family.

Sister Wives returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.