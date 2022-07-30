Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter Madison expecting baby #3

Madison and her husband Caleb Brush are expecting their third child. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Sister Wives star Madison Brown and her husband Caleb Brush are expecting their third child.

The Brown family continues to expand as Madison announced the news on Friday, July 29.

Madison and Caleb are already parents to 5-year-old son Axel James and 3-year-old daughter Evangalynn Kodi, or Evie, for short.

Taking to Instagram to announce the exciting news, Madison shared a photo of Evie and Axel seated on the hearth of the fireplace, each donning t-shirts that spilled the tea. Evie’s t-shirt read, “big sister,” while Axel’s read, “big brother.”

“The picture says it all! 💛,” Madison captioned the post. “The Brush family is growing by one early February.”

Madison’s family and friends were obviously ecstatic about the news, many of them taking to the comments section, and some making the announcement in their own Instagram Stories.

One of Madison’s moms, Christine Brown, was one of the first to congratulate her in the post, writing, “Can’t wait for another grandbaby!”

Madison’s sister, Mykelti Brown-Padron – who is also pregnant and expecting twins later this year with her husband Tony – also wished her congratulations. She wrote, “SUPER CONGRATULATIONS SISTA!!!”

Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Plenty more well wishes flooded Madison’s comments section, with one Sister Wives fan writing, “Ahhhhhh! Congrats! I was hoping you would add another! Your genes are way too cute to stop at 2.”

Madison’s family reacts to the happy news

Madison’s mom, Janelle Brown, took to her own Instagram Stories to share the news. Along with a screenshot of Madison’s IG post, Janelle wrote, “So excited!!!!” Madison’s brother, Paedon Brown, did the same and captioned his share, “So so excited!”

Madison and Caleb’s third child will mark the sixth grandchild in the Brown family. Mykelti’s daughter Avalon joins cousins Evie and Axel as they await the birth of their new siblings, all due to arrive within two months of each other.

Madison relocated to North Carolina, over 2,000 miles from the rest of the family in Flagstaff, Arizona, when Caleb accepted a job there. Despite the distance and three-hour time difference, Janelle has made efforts to visit Madison and her grandkids regularly. With news of her third biological grandchild on the way, Janelle will surely be making many more trips to the East Coast.

Sister Wives returns for Season 17 on September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.