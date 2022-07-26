Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle Brown share ‘brother and sister’ relationship says source

A source says Janelle and Kody’s relationship is more like that of siblings than spouses. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram/©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Polygamous spouses Janelle and Kody Brown share a relationship that resembles one between “brother and sister” rather than husband and wife, says a Sister Wives insider.

Since Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in November 2021, Sister Wives fans have pondered which of Kody’s wives, if any, would be next to follow suit.

Judging by their behavior last season on Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody sparked rumors they were on the outs in their marriage. In fact, during the Tell All, Kody admitted that he and Janelle are “not in sync.”

The coronavirus pandemic also impacted the Brown family immensely, like most families, but given their unique dynamic and Kody’s ultra-strict rules, it was easy to see why Sister Wives viewers surmised that COVID-19 further exposed their issues within their plural marriage.

Now, an insider says that Christine walking away from the marriage has changed the dynamic between Janelle and Kody. A source tells In Touch that Janelle and Kody have been “very respectful” of each other since Christine moved from Arizona back to Utah.

And, as many Sister Wives viewers guessed, Janelle and Kody’s relationship seems more like a platonic friendship than a romantic marriage. The source said of their relationship: “Janelle and Kody have more of a brother and sister relationship.”

A look inside Kody and Janelle Brown’s ‘brother and sister’ relationship

Delving into his relationship with Janelle while speaking with the Tell All’s host, Sukanya Krishnan, Kody admitted, “Um, we’re not in sync. We don’t partner really well, but we actually are just able to have a marriage, if you will, that’s lower in attachment.”

“I don’t even know. I mean, we’re good friends, we get along well… it’s more of a, like, committed relationship,” Kody added.

Janelle remains close to former sister wife Christine Brown

Although Christine is out of the picture, she and Janelle have remained close since her split. The former sister wives still meet up, often with their kids, to take adventures and spend quality time together.

The ladies recently met up for coffee, and Sister Wives fans were happy to see them keep their relationship alive, even suggesting they get their own spinoff show.

Christine did get her own digital spinoff, Cooking with Just Christine, earlier this year, and Janelle was there to show her support.

Janelle rarely shares pics of her husband on social media these days, and her posts often involve their kids, but not Kody. Perhaps Christine has been an influence on Janelle; if Sister Wives fans got their way, Janelle would be next to follow in Christine’s footsteps.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on September 11 on TLC and Discovery+.