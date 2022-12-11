Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle Brown confirm their separation

Kody and Janelle are officially separated. Pic credit: TLC and @janellebrown117/Instagram

During the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, Kody and Janelle Brown confirm that they’ve separated.

The rumor mill has been rife with speculation that Janelle was the latest of Kody’s wives to leave him.

Now, Kody and Janelle spill the tea on the status of their spiritual marriage.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One on One.

As Meri Brown teased, Sister Wives viewers are in for a treat — a Season 17 Tell All. The latest episode of Sister Wives, aptly titled Which Wife is Next?, teases a clip from this season’s Tell All, Sister Wives: One on One.

In the preview clip, host Sukanya Krishnan (Suki) sits down separately with Kody, his three wives, and his ex-wife, Christine, to get all the tea regarding their plural marriage.

Sister Wives: One on One spoiler: Kody and Janelle Brown are separated

“Where does the relationship stand now?” Suki matter-of-factly asks Kody.

Kody reveals, “I am separated from Janelle, and I’m divorced from Christine.”

Next, Janelle echoes Kody’s remarks when she tells Suki, “Kody and I have separated,” leaving Suki shocked.

Clues that Kody and Janelle were headed for Splitsville

The news comes on the heels of reports from In Touch that the couple has split, according to a source close to the family. And the writing was on the wall — Kody and Janelle’s marriage has unraveled before Sister Wives viewers’ eyes this season.

Kody’s strict COVID-19 protocols for his family were the catalyst for his split from Christine and for his remaining marriages falling apart. Janelle was one of Kody’s wives who didn’t strictly adhere to his rules, and it became what Janelle considered to be the biggest problem in their marriage.

Janelle’s life off-camera has also indicated that she and Kody aren’t spending much time together, if at all. While Janelle shared posts from her and Kody’s kids’ birthday celebrations, the Brown family patriarch was visibly absent from the festivities, causing Sister Wives fans to question his whereabouts.

Kody and Janelle wed in 1993, making Janelle his second wife, following his first wife, Meri, whom he wed in 1990. Janelle became the first of Kody’s wives to welcome a child into the family, their son Logan.

Janelle stuck by Kody for nearly 30 years before leaving their polygamous marriage. Kody’s third wife (now ex-wife), Christine Brown, entered the plural relationship in 1994, and his “favorite” wife, Robyn, became his fourth spiritual spouse in 2010, then his sole legal wife in 2014.

With Janelle out of the picture, Kody is currently left with two wives, Meri and Robyn. Kody has made it clear that he no longer wants a relationship with Meri and isn’t happy with polygamy. It looks like Sister Wives fans who surmised that Kody and Robyn were plotting to be in a monogamous relationship were right all along.

Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.