Sister Wives: Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti and husband Tony expecting twins

Mykelti and Tony are expecting twins! Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony Padron are expecting twins!

Mykelti, the second eldest biological child of Kody Brown and his ex-wife Christine Brown, will soon be a mother of three before the year ends.

The 26-year-old mom to 1-year-old daughter Avalon, born in April 2021, shared the exciting news on Thursday via social media.

On her Instagram Feed, Mykelti shared a photo of herself, Tony, and Avalon as they posed for an adorable family photo (courtesy of People Magazine), Mykelti cradling her baby bump.

“WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” Mykelti wrote in the caption. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then) Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings.”

A swipe right revealed a precious photo of Avalon seated on the staircase, giving a huge smile to the camera, as she sported a t-shirt that read, “I’m going to be a big sister.” At Avalon’s feet sat two bibs, each with an adorable line which read, “drinking buddies,” along with images of baby bottles.

In her Instagram Stories, Mykelti also shared a picture of the sonogram pictures sitting atop the bibs. She added text revealing her due date: “Coming December 2022.”

Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Mykelti and Tony also shared a video via TLC announcing their exciting news. “We’re pregnant!” Mykelti shouted in the clip. “Miss Avalon, you have two siblings coming,” she sweetly told her daughter, who she held during the video.

Baby Padron is due December 2022, Mykelti is ‘excited but nervous’

Mykelti continued, “We are pregnant with twins. I’m excited but nervous.” Tony, who has taken naturally to fatherhood with Avalon, teased, “There’s going to be two of them and I think I have even better odds for a boy.”

Mykelti added that they’re excited to find out the gender of the babies and revealed that her due date is December 1, 2022. She noted that Avalon is “usually good with kids” but said they’re excited to find out how she interacts when they’re her siblings.

“We appreciate all of the support and the love and the everything,” Mykelti told her fans. “We appreciate it all. We are excited you guys are going to kind of be with us for this next adventure.

Mykelti and Tony’s second and third children will mark the fourth and fifth grandchildren among the Brown family, joining big sister Avalon and cousins Axel and Evie, whose mom is Mykelti’s sister Madison Brown-Brush.

Mykelti, Tony, and Avalon currently reside in Lehi, Utah, a short distance from her mom Christine’s new Murray, Utah duplex.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.