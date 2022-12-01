Sister Wives: Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn is engaged

Kody and Christine’s daughter Gwendlyn is getting married. Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown, daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, is engaged.

After six months of dating, Gwendlyn and her girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz, are tying the knot.

The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and Christine announced the news first on her Patreon account in a video titled “full proposal video!!”

On her Instagram on Wednesday, November 30, Gwendlyn reiterated the happy news in a carousel post.

Gwendlyn shared four photos of herself and Beatriz during the proposal, which took place outdoors on a snowy field.

In the first snap, Gwendlyn and Beatriz sat on a blanket in the snow, surrounded by a candlelit and rose-petal-covered path.

Gwendlyn sported a red coat, short black dress, and black combat boots. Beatriz donned a taupe-colored coat, black pants, and black dress shoes.

Gwendlyn showed a bright smile in the second photo as Beatriz looked on. The last two slides showed the couple approaching the blanket where the proposal took place.

She captioned the post, “i’m engaged!! 💍💚 you can see the proposal and the rings side by side on my patreon via the link in my bio xx.” Beatriz shared the same post on her Instagram.

On Gwendlyn’s Patreon account, the Sister Wives star shared a 30-second-long clip leading up to the engagement. Filmed at night, cars’ headlights could be seen in the background as Gwendlyn and Beatriz approached the snowy field.

As Gwendlyn got closer to the blanket, she exclaimed, “Oh, my God!” seemingly shocked and delighted at the roses, champagne, and candles spread on the blanket in front of her.

Earlier this season on Sister Wives, Gwendlyn publicly announced that she identified as LGBTQ.

“I’m bisexual,” Gwendlyn shared with TLC’s cameras during a solo confessional. “I’m not only attracted to women, I’m also attracted to men and people who fall under other gender spectrums.”

Christine told viewers that she “immediately” knew that Gwendlyn was gay, especially after watching Kody and Meri’s child, Leon (who came out as transgender this year and was previously known as Mariah), come out as gay to the family.

Gwendlyn will mark the fifth of Kody Brown’s 18 children to get married

Gwendlyn’s engagement is still fresh, so she hasn’t yet mentioned any details about wedding plans. The fourth-eldest biological child belonging to Kody and Christine, Gwendlyn joins four of her siblings who have already tied the knot.

Madison Brown and Caleb Brush were the first couple to tie the knot in June 2016, Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron married in December 2016, Aspyn Brown and Mitch Thompson wed in June 2018, and Logan Brown and Michelle Petty wed in October 2022.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9 on TLC and Discovery+.