Sister Wives: Janelle Brown’s latest business move sparks rumors she’s planning to split from Kody

Janelle Brown might be planning her next move before splitting from Kody Brown. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown made a business move recently that is sparking rumors that she’s preparing to split from her husband, Kody Brown.

Rumors have been flying that Janelle will be the next of Kody’s wives to leave him, following the news of Christine Brown’s split in November 2021.

Janelle and Kody have been spiritually married since 1993. Janelle became Kody’s second wife after he first wed Meri Brown in 1990. Kody would later welcome Christine as his third wife in 1994 and Robyn as his fourth wife in 2010 before making Robyn his sole legal wife in 2014.

Janelle Brown launches retail trade business in Flagstaff

Janelle has always been the most business-oriented of Kody’s wives and takes pride in her work ethic. Recently, Janelle launched a retail trade business, NTYK, LLC, in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she, Kody, Meri, and Robyn reside.

According to the state of Arizona Secretary of State’s website, the entity is in good standing and was formed in September 2021, listing Kody, Meri, Christine, and Robyn as “principal members,” along with Janelle, who is also the statutory agent.

According to a real estate listing, Janelle will be shelling out $2,000 per month for the business space, which is located in a commercial real estate building that shares space with other businesses such as a postal store, several financial services businesses and realty companies. The space boasts a conference room, walk-in reception area, kitchenette, private office, multiple cubicles, and a bathroom.

Janelle Brown’s business space is located in this building in Flagstaff, Arizona. Pic credit: Google Maps

It’s unclear what Janelle’s plans are with the business or whether Kody and his other spouses (and ex-spouse) will take part in the business venture since they’re listed as principal members.

As far as business endeavors go, Janelle is also a Plexus ambassador, an IIN health coach with her company Strive with Janelle, and she also brings in extra cash on the Cameo app, where she charges $35 for a personalized video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Is Janelle preparing to leave Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown?

These days, Sister Wives fans have wondered about the state of Janelle and Kody’s marriage. Season 16 exposed Kody’s innermost struggles in his marriages to his wives.

During the Season 16 Tell All, Kody admitted to Sukanya Krishnan that he and Janelle are “not in sync” after calling her a “Jackwagon” for not abiding by his strict pandemic rules.

Janelle hasn’t shared any pics on social media with Kody since August 2021, further sparking rumors that she may be preparing to follow in Christine’s footsteps and start a life of her own without Kody.

According to a source close to the family, Janelle leaving Kody will happen, it’s only a matter of time. “Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody,” the source said earlier this year. “It’s going to happen.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.