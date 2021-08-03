Sister Wives: Janelle Brown shares photos from family reunion in Utah, Kody absent once again

Janelle Brown shared photos from a family reunion in Utah and Kody was visibly absent. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown was in Utah recently for a family reunion and shared pics of the time she spent with her kids and grandkids, but absent from her pics was husband Kody Brown.

Kody Brown’s second wife told her followers that she had a fun weekend in Park City, Utah, spending time with family during a reunion.

Janelle, who is living in an RV on the family’s property at Coyote Pass, made the trek from Flagstaff, Arizona to Park City, Utah, to be with her large brood.

The 52-year-old mom of six shared photos on her Instagram account — one of herself with her kids, and a couple other fun pics from her time exploring Park City.

Jenelle Brown was able to spend time with all of her kids in Utah except Maddie

The family pic that Janelle shared on her Instagram page showed herself surrounded by all but one of her kids — Hunter, Logan and his girlfriend Michelle, Garrison, Savanah, and Gabriel were all in attendance — Janelle and Kody’s eldest daughter, Maddie, wasn’t able to make the trip from North Carolina to Utah.

Also in the pic were some of Janelle’s sister wife Christine Brown’s kids — Christine and Kody’s only son Paedon attended, as well as their eldest daughter, Aspyn and her husband, Mitch.

Although not pictured, another one of Christine and Kody’s daughters, Mykelti, her husband Tony, and daughter Avalon, were in attendance. Avalon is the newest grandchild in the Brown family, following cousins Axel and Evie.

Kody absent once again in family pics

Janelle captioned her pic, “So fun to attend a family reunion in Park City, UT this weekend 😀😀. Was so happy so many of the kids could come.”

“Mykelti, Tony and baby Avalon aren’t in the picture but I got some great snuggle time with the new grand-baby. She is the cutest thing 😍. Her hair and rolls are the best,” Janelle concluded.

In her Instagram stories, Janelle shared two more photos from her excursion to Utah. One pic showed a beautiful skyline and the main streets downtown and Janelle wrote, “Fun family reunion weekend in Park City, UT. The downtown Main Street shops are so cute!”

Another fun pic that Janelle shared showed a statue of a moose wearing a pair of jeans and cowboy boots. Janelle captioned the pic, “A statue with a bit of fun added in[,] it looks like[.]”

Janelle shared some fun pics from Park City, Utah. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Utah holds a special place in the Browns’ hearts

The state of Utah holds some importance for the Brown family. All but one of Kody Brown’s four wives were born in Utah (Meri was born in California). Kody was born just north of Utah, in Wyoming.

Utah is also the home of Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. The Browns were living in Lehi, Utah when Sister Wives first aired in 2010.

Christine, Kody’s third wife, has been adamant about her desire to move back to Utah, which didn’t go over well with the rest of the family. Kody and Meri’s daughter, Mariah, and her fiancée Audrey recently moved to Utah from Illinois. Kody and Christine’s daughters Mykelti and Aspyn both live in Utah, as well.

The Browns haven’t lived as one family in quite some time, and ever since their latest move to Flagstaff, they’re more apart than ever. Kody has been absent from most of his wives’ photos on social media lately, and rumors have swirled that he’s holed up with his fourth wife, Robyn.

With such a large family and many of the children becoming adults, getting everyone together at once has been next to impossible for the Browns. But even though not everyone can attend every gathering, especially patriarch Kody Brown, the family still enjoys the time they get together, whether some of them are absent or not.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.