Sister Wives: Janelle Brown says Kody Brown is no longer ‘acting as’ her husband amid RV move

Janelle and Kody aren’t seeing eye to eye regarding her moving into an RV on Coyote Pass. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle and Kody Brown aren’t seeing eye to eye when it comes to Janelle living in an RV on the next episode of Sister Wives.

Last week on Sister Wives, Janelle announced that she was buying an RV and would be living on her lot at Coyote Pass after being forced to move when her rental was listed for sale.

Kody didn’t see the urgency in Janelle’s need to move, but ultimately was on board with her plan. However, a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode tells a different story.

Janelle explains that according to county code in Flagstaff, she’ll need to move her RV every 120 days while she awaits building her home, meaning that every four months, her RV will move to another wife’s plot.

Kody isn’t excited about the idea that Janelle purchased an RV, either. “We should have never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” he confesses.

In addition, Kody asks Janelle to talk to each of her sister wives about “every little aspect” of her RV move as far as Coyote Pass is concerned.

Kody Brown wants Janelle to discuss ‘every little aspect’ of her RV move with her sister wives

Kody shares that he’s not optimistic about Janelle’s plan and believes that his second wife needs to ask permission from her sister wives before moving her RV onto their property.

According to Janelle, however, Kody has changed his tune. “This is typical Kody,” Janelle confesses, “Like, he’s all on board for something, and then he goes away for a couple of days, and he comes back, and he’s like, ‘Oh my God, we got all these problems.'”

Janelle doesn’t feel she needs Meri, Christine, or Robyn’s permission, noting that they’ve already agreed on the plan.

Meri weighs in and hypothetically asks what would happen if she wouldn’t want an RV pad on her property. For her part, Robyn wonders if Janelle’s move will be a good one to get things started as far as building on Coyote Pass is concerned.

Sister Wives: Janelle says Kody isn’t ‘acting as’ her husband

Kody confesses that Janelle’s actions sometimes aren’t done “like a husband and wife” but instead separately.

Janelle adds, “He’s no longer advocating… he’s longer acting as my husband here.”

This isn’t the first time that Janelle and Kody’s marriage has looked to be on the rocks. During last season’s Tell All, Kody admitted that he and Janelle are not “in sync,” and according to a source close to the Browns, Janelle and Kody’s relationship is more like a brother and sister rather than a husband and wife.

You can watch the clip in its entirety here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.