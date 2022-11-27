Sister Wives: Janelle Brown says Christine is still her sister wife despite split from Kody

Despite Christine leaving Kody, Janelle still considers her a sister wife. Pic credit: TLC

Although Christine Brown left Kody Brown, Janelle Brown says she still considers her a sister wife.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, titled Life After Polygamy, Christine finally moves out of her Flagstaff, Arizona home and embarks on her new life in Utah.

This article contains spoilers from the Sunday, November 27 episode of Sister Wives.

Her last day in Flagstaff is an emotional one. Janelle was on board to help Christine with all the last-minute work that needed to be done.

While discussing her friendship with Janelle, Christine admits that although the label of “sister wife” no longer applies to her and Janelle’s relationship, they’re still close friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine questions whether she and Janelle can still be considered sister wives if they’re not married to the same guy. But for Janelle, the title of “sister wife” still applies to Christine.

Sister Wives spoiler: Janelle Brown still considers Christine Brown her sister wife

“Honestly, of all my sister wives, like the real sister wives, the ones who are all married to Kody, Christine was always kind of the heart of that relationship for me,” Janelle confesses.

Janelle admits that she’s struggled in her relationship with Meri and said that when it comes to her relationship with Robyn, “there’s a lot of problems.”

“But Christine truly is, in my head, the definition of a sister wife,” Janelle adds, noting that they share a history and are a support network for each other.

“So yeah, I think we’re still sister wives,” Janelle confesses.

Christine’s relationships with Meri and Robyn

Christine admits she hasn’t spoken to Robyn or Meri since their outdoor group chat and says things will stay that way. She says when she does see Meri and Robyn, she’ll be “amiable and kind,” but they won’t “seek each other out.”

Sister Wives fans who follow Christine and Janelle’s life off-camera know the blonde duo has remained close. The blonde beauties often travel together and are both ambassadors for Plexus, which means they spend a lot of time together.

Despite Christine’s strained relationship with Robyn, the two recently put their differences aside to come together for the birth of Mykelti and Tony’s twin sons.

On the other hand, Meri seems to have kept her distance throughout Christine and Kody’s split. During a preview clip from tonight’s episode, she revealed that Christine leaving Kody has caused people to “come at her,” questioning why she doesn’t leave Kody as Christine did.

But Meri has made it clear on more than one occasion that she isn’t going anywhere, even though Kody wouldn’t put up a fight if she left him for someone else.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.