Sister Wives: Janelle Brown celebrates son Gabriel’s 21st birthday

Janelle celebrated her and Kody's son Gabriel turning 21 years old.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her and Kody Brown’s son Gabriel’s 21st birthday this week.

Gabriel is one of six biological children that Janelle and Kody share, also including sons Logan, Hunter, and Garrison, and daughters Madison and Savanah.

To celebrate Gabriel’s milestone birthday, Janelle took to Instagram to share some video and photos from his special day which they spent at a Sedona, Arizona Italian restaurant.

“My Gabe is 21! Where does the time go !” Janelle captioned her post. “Had so much fun celebrating at @cucina_rustica_sedona last night. Happy Birthday honey! I wish all the best for you ❤️.”

In the video, set to the song Celebration by Kool & The Gang, Gabriel posed as his mom Janelle videoed him seated at the table, all smiles. Janelle added a “Happy Birthday” gif and wrote, “Gabe is 21!!! Gabe is 21!!!” across the screen.

Gabriel laughed once he realized Janelle was taking a video and not a photo before he blew out the candle on his birthday cupcake served in a martini glass.

Also taking to her Instagram Stories, Janelle shared another snap from the evening, this time including two of Gabriel’s siblings, Garrison and Savanah. Gabriel put his arm around his sister for the sweet pic while Garrison smiled from his seat at the table.

“One more fun picture from last nights birthday celebration for Gabriel,” Janelle captioned the pic.

Kody Brown absent from son Gabriel’s 21st birthday celebration

Not anywhere to be seen in any of the footage was Gabriel’s father, Kody. It may not come as a surprise, however, especially after Sister Wives viewers watched Kody and Gabriel’s relationship crumble last season.

During the Season 16 Tell All, Kody admitted that he wasn’t talking to Gabriel or Garrison and said they needed therapy. Kody’s beef with his sons began over his strict COVID-19 rules, which have impacted the entire family by this point.



Garrison and Gabriel continued to work outside the home and visit with their friends and girlfriends, which was against Kody’s rules. Gabriel admitted that his dad’s rules were “literally ruining” the family

At one point, Kody even suggested to Janelle that she kick Garrison out of her house for not abiding by his rules.

Since Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, and his first wife, Meri, were the only wives to abide by his rules, Kody’s relationships with Christine and Janelle and their combined 12 kids slowly unraveled over time, as Sister Wives viewers are watching unfold during Season 17.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.