Sister Wives: Janelle and Kody Brown’s son Logan marries longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty

Kody and Janelle’s eldest child Logan married his sweetheart, Michelle, over the weekend. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Kody and Janelle Brown’s son, Logan Brown, is a married man!

The Sister Wives alum tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Michelle Petty, over the weekend.

Logan, the eldest of the Brown family’s 18 children, has been dating Michelle since 2014, and they got engaged in 2017. Although Logan no longer shares his personal life on Sister Wives, the rest of his TLC-famous family was present for his nuptials over the weekend.

Many of Logan’s family members took to Instagram to share photos from the special day. Logan’s brother, Paedon, whose biological mom is Christine Brown, took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of himself and his brothers Garrison and Gabriel, along with two other wedding guests as they posed for a serious snap.

Kody’s ex-wife Christine also took to her Instagram and shared a group snap of herself and her four daughters, Ysabel, Aspyn, Truely, and Gwendlyn. “I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!! So BLESSED!!” she captioned the photo, taken outdoors under a gazebo.

Christine looked radiant in her short, blue wrap dress which she paired with cream-colored strappy heels. The 50-year-old mom of six wore her long, blonde hair down and in loose waves for the occasion and was all smiles in the adorable shot.

Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle Brown’s son Logan marries Michelle Petty

Also, taking to her Instagram Stories, Christine shared some more snaps from the wedding. She posed next to the bride’s mother, Janelle, in one photo. Janelle looked stunning in her plum-colored gown with a mesh neckline and sleeves that incorporated a sparkly, faux diamond-encrusted neckline. Janelle opted for an elegant updo for Logan and Michelle’s nuptials and put her arm around Christine in the outdoor photo, both blondes looking luminous.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Janelle and Christine Brown looked radiant in their wedding attire

Christine also shared a photo of Janelle’s daughter Savanah posing with Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Aspyn’s husband, Mitch Thompson, for another outdoor gazebo shot. Sharing the same photo as in her Instagram Feed, Christine posed again with her daughters and, this time, captioned it, “It’s amazing and overwhelming to be the mom of these beautiful ladies.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Janelle, sharing the same photo as Christine in her Stories, captioned hers, “Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw and @janellebrown117/Instagram

Janelle was fortunate to get a shot with all six of her kids and Michelle. Posing with Savanah, Garrison, Gabriel, Michelle, Logan, Hunter, and Madison, Janelle captured the snap, “My kids 😍. And the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary brown family dancing at events 😂.”

Kody and Meri’s only biological child, Leo, also shared a photo in their IG Stories alongside their partner, Audrey Kriss, as they prepared to board their flight. “Airport fashun coming to get you married, [Michelle and Logan]!!!” they captioned the impromptu airport snap.

Pic credit: @janellebrown117 and @leointhemountains/Instagram

Interestingly, Meri didn’t share any photos from the weekend wedding, so it’s unclear whether she attended. Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, don’t post on social media these days, so it remains to be seen whether they were in attendance.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Logan and Michelle are putting down roots in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they recently built their first home together. Sister Wives fans will have to wait and see whether any of Logan and Michelle’s nuptials make it into an episode of the show.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.