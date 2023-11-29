Sister Wives isn’t over yet: TLC announces three more specials in addition to the Season 18 Tell All

Sister Wives fanatics, you’re in luck, because there is plenty more of the TLC show to come over the next couple of months!

Currently, we’re watching Kody Brown and his ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, as well as Kody’s last-standing wife, Robyn, as they spill the tea on the Season 18 Tell All.

This year’s Tell All, One on One, will be a four-part series that will extend into December 2023, but following that, Sister Wives fans will get a taste of even more Brown family drama.

TLC has announced they’ll be airing several specials following the Season 18 Tell All.

Following the December 17 episode of Sister Wives: One on One, we’re in for a treat when Sister Wives: Look Back premieres.

This two-part special will feature Kody, Robyn, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, as they reflect on the early years of their polygamous marriage.

Kody, Robyn, Janelle, Christine, and Meri Brown will reflect on their marriage in Sister Wives: Look Back

In Part 1, How It Started, the former spouses will look back at each wife’s experience when they entered the plural union.

Then, Part 2, How It’s Going, will showcase how three of Kody’s wives – Christine, Janelle, and Meri – ended up divorcing him, and the Browns will reflect on the ups and downs of Kody juggling the needs and wants of four wives.

Sister Wives: Look Back (How It Started) will premiere on Sunday, December 24, at 10/9c, while Sister Wives: Look Back (How It’s Going) will air one week later on Sunday, December 31, at 10/9c.

The Browns will answer viewer questions on Sister Wives: Talk Back

That’s not all, either — TLC also announced that for the first time ever, the cast of Sister Wives will tell us what was really going on behind the scenes of past episodes and will also respond to viewer questions and social media posts in another spinoff, Sister Wives: Talk Back.

Sister Wives: Talk Back will also be a two-part special, with Part 1 debuting on Friday, December 22 at 9/8c and Part 2 airing on Friday, December 29 at 9/8c.

Part 2 will see Kody, Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine react to the Season 18 finale in which Kody and Meri finally break off their marriage.

As TLC puts it, this will be “their chance to TALK BACK and tell it like it is.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley are also getting their own wedding special

If that’s not enough Sister Wives action for you, then you’re still in luck, because Christine’s wedding to David Woolley is also getting its own spinoff!

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding will be a two-part segment featuring Christine’s dream nuptials in Moab, Utah, one year after meeting the love of her life.

One episode just isn’t enough to showcase Christine and David’s big day, so Part 1 will air on Sunday, January 7, at 10/9 with Part 2 debuting on Sunday, January 14, at 10/9c on TLC.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 3, at 10/9c on TLC.