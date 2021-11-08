Sister Wives insider claims Kody Brown ‘body-shamed’ ex Christine Brown into losing weight

Allegedly Kody Brown drove his ex Christine Brown to lose weight by “body-shaming” her. Pic credit: TLC

A Sister Wives insider says Kody Brown’s “body-shaming” towards his ex, Christine Brown, pushed her to lose weight.

Christine Brown left Kody, her husband of 27 years, last week and made the announcement on her Instagram page following Kody’s statement.

Sister Wives fans have speculated that Christine had left Kody and moved to Utah and now we know their intuitions were right.

Christine and Kody’s (former) marriage was a rough one in recent years, and it has also faced its fair share of struggles.

One sensitive topic that recently came to light was Christine’s weight loss.

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown ‘body-shamed’ Christine Brown into losing weight, says source

According to a Brown family source, Kody’s constant remarks about his fourth wife, Robyn, losing her baby weight drove Christine to do something about hers.

In Touch Weekly reported that the source told them, “The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine.”

Kody and Christine Brown on their wedding day in 1994.

“Christine felt like he was body-shaming her and felt like she wasn’t good enough for him,” the insider added.

Before Kody and Christine even tied the knot, Kody insulted her weight. A chapter in the Browns’ autobiography, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, details an instance where Kody admitted he was turned off by Christine’s weight and eating habits.

The chapter talked about a road trip that Kody and Christine took together.

“Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship,” Kody wrote in the book.

Christine Brown’s future without Kody in Utah

The Brown family source continued, “In the past two years, Christine started this independent journey of having social media presence and building her own website.”

Kody and Christine Brown in their younger years.

Christine has continued to promote her Plexus and LuLaRoe businesses on social media, which her cousin said has been helped along by her Sister Wives fame.

Since selling her Flagstaff, Arizona home, Christine has moved into a duplex which she’s renting in Utah, just minutes from her and Kody’s eldest daughter, Aspyn.

Christine looks to be thriving and “loving life” in Utah and most Sister Wives fans are happy that she finally had the courage to leave an unhappy plural marriage and start a new life.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.